Nancy’s journey from financial hardship to best graduating student at Ho Technical University

For Nancy Agyeman Duah, graduating at the top of her class at Ho Technical University was the culmination of years of determination, sacrifice and perseverance.

The Hospitality Management graduate finished with a CGPA of 3.96 out of 4, earning the distinction of Overall Best Graduating Student of the university’s Class of 2025.

But behind the academic achievement is a story of financial hardship and a family that worked tirelessly to keep her education on track.

Nancy grew up in Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region, where her father works as a mechanic and her mother sells sachet water.

Their livelihoods were modest, but her parents remained determined to give their children the opportunity to pursue an education.

As Nancy progressed through school, however, the financial demands became increasingly difficult for the family to meet.

By the time she entered university, tuition and other academic expenses had become a significant burden for her parents, who were in their later years and had limited financial capacity.

Still, they encouraged her not to give up.

“My parents always encouraged me not to worry about finances but to trust that God would provide. Although the burden was heavy at times, I stayed committed to my studies,” she said.

With that support, Nancy enrolled at Ho Technical University to pursue a Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management.

A scholarship at the right time

The financial pressure began to ease when Nancy learned about the MTN Bright Scholarship through a friend’s group chat.

Her brother-in-law also encouraged her to apply.

She did, and when she was selected, the news brought immense relief and joy to her family.

“Between my tears of joy and my mom’s screams of thanksgiving, I can truly say it was one of the best days for my family and me,” she said.

The scholarship provided Nancy with the support she needed to continue her education without the constant worry over how her fees and other academic expenses would be paid.

For her, however, the support meant more than financial assistance.

“The MTN Bright Scholarship was more than a scholarship for me; it was a bridge between potential and possibility,” she said.

From financial struggle to the top

Nancy graduated in November 2025 with a CGPA of 3.96 out of 4, emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Student of Ho Technical University’s Class of 2025.

Her achievement became a source of pride for her parents, whose sacrifices had helped keep her education alive despite the financial difficulties.

From a family sustained by engine repairs and sachet water sales, Nancy had risen to the top of her graduating class.

Her story, she believes, demonstrates what can happen when determination is matched with opportunity.

Beyond graduation

Nancy has since started a beauty business offering hair braiding and lash services while preparing for her next ambition — a transition into Law.

She also hopes her experience will encourage other young people facing financial challenges to remain committed to their education.

“In my community, my story serves as encouragement to younger people who may also face challenges. It shows them that with determination, excellence, and the right support, their dreams are achievable,” she said.

The scholarship

The MTN Bright Scholarship was launched in 2017 to support brilliant but needy students to complete tertiary education.

Since its launch, the programme has supported 1,220 students across 18 tertiary institutions, providing assistance with tuition, accommodation, laptops, books and study materials.

Seventeen Bright Scholars have graduated as valedictorians or best students at their universities, while 299 have graduated with first-class honours.

For Nancy, the support provided an opportunity to stay focused on her education despite her family’s financial circumstances.

Years after her parents struggled to keep her in school, their daughter had graduated at the top of her university — with a 3.96 CGPA and ambitions for the next chapter of her life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.