TUTAG warns of strike action due to unpaid Book and Research allowance

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has issued an industrial strike action warning, as the government delays disbursement of their 2025/2026 Book and Research Allowance.

The association warns that its members will withdraw their services if the government fails to make payments by 22nd September, 2026.

It argued that the consistent delay in the payments of the Book and Research Allowance has rendered the policy almost useless, as disbursements are mostly done after the end of academic years, instead of at the beginning.

“Given the prolonged delay and the fact that the academic year for which the allowance was intended has already ended in most institutions, TUTAG hereby gives the Government seven (7) days from the

date of this press release to ensure the release and payment of the 2025/2026 Book and Research Allowance.”

“Should the allowance remain unpaid after the expiration of this period, TUTAG members will be left with no alternative but to advise themselves, including the possible withdrawal of our services through industrial action.”, stated in a communique signed by Prof. Deodat Emilson Adenutsi, the National President of TUTAG.

The Association expressed disappointment in the continued delay in the payment of the research allowance, which is to cushion members to undertake extensive research to guide their teaching and publications, acquire academic materials and support professional development.

“In principle, the Book and Research Allowance ought to be released at the beginning of the academic year, when lecturers are planning their teaching, undertaking research, purchasing academic materials, attending scholarly activities and preparing manuscripts for publication.”

The communique further indicated that, “the usefulness of an academic research allowance is substantially diminished when payment is delayed until the academic activities it is intended to support have already been undertaken, often at the personal expense of lecturers.”

TUTAG also indicated that the development has affected members' commitment to “maintain internationally competitive standards of teaching, research, innovation and publication.”

The association was unhappy with the failure by the government to honour its obligation after several

engagements with stakeholders, through dialogue, consultation and constructive engagement.

“The continued postponement of payment cannot become an annual practice, particularly where the delay undermines the very objective for which the allowance was established.”

“TUTAG accordingly calls upon the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and all other relevant state institutions to ensure the immediate release and payment of the 2025/2026 Book and Research Allowance to all deserving members”, the communique concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.