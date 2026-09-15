Jefferson Sackey’s ‘Purpose’ reveals bold decision to leave Foreign Affairs Ministry for politics

Veteran journalist and communications professional Jefferson Sackey has opened up about one of the most difficult decisions of his career: the decision to leave the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and venture into politics.

In his new memoir, 'Purpose', Mr Sackey recounts how he chose to follow then-Foreign Affairs Minister Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into active politics after the former minister left the government in 2007.

For years, Mr Sackey’s voice has been a familiar one in Ghana’s media landscape. He has reported major stories, interviewed prominent newsmakers and given audiences a front-row seat to some of the country’s defining moments.

Now, after decades in journalism and years of working closely with former President Akufo-Addo, Mr Sackey has reflected on the experiences that shaped his career.

Speaking at the launch of his memoir on Monday, September 14, Mr Sackey recounted the emotional moment he decided to leave his role at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and follow his former boss into politics.

“The father who I had fallen so much in love with was leaving our place of work because he had to pursue a political career, a political journey to lead our dear country," he added.

“I took a very bold decision that I would want to follow my boss into the world of politics.”

According to Mr Sackey, the decision marked a significant turning point in his professional life as he followed Nana Akufo-Addo after his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister came to an end in 2007.

The memoir also chronicles Mr Sackey’s journey in journalism and reflects on the changing nature of the media industry.

He is encouraging journalists, particularly young professionals, to continuously develop their skills and adapt to remain relevant in an evolving media landscape.

Beyond documenting his own journey, Mr Sackey says he is committed to investing in the next generation of African journalists.

He announced the establishment of the African Media and Democratic Foundation, an initiative aimed at mentoring and training young journalists across the continent.

According to him, proceeds from Purpose will support the foundation’s mentorship programme.

“I announce the establishment of the African Media and Democratic Foundation, that would end up training young, upcoming, talented African journalists to be able to report and be bold journalists.”

For Mr Sackey, Purpose is therefore more than a reflection on his past. It is also a message of hope for young people from humble beginnings—a reminder that where a person starts does not have to determine where they ultimately end up.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.