Jefferson Sackey to launch PURPOSE: A Memoir of Fearless Journalism, Diplomacy and Growth

Veteran journalist, communications professional, and former deputy director of communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey is set to launch his much-anticipated memoir, PURPOSE: A Memoir of Fearless Journalism, Diplomacy and Growth, on Monday, September 14, 2026, offering readers an intimate account of a remarkable journey from a challenging childhood to the heart of Ghanaian journalism and international diplomacy.

The book launch will take place at the British Council Auditorium in Accra at 5:30 p.m., bringing together personalities from the media, politics, diplomacy, academia, business and civil society.

PURPOSE is more than a record of Sackey’s professional career. It is a deeply personal story of determination, resilience, faith, opportunity and the people and experiences that shaped his life. Through vivid recollections, the author takes readers from the struggles of his childhood into some of the most defining moments of his career as a journalist and media professional.

The memoir offers a behind-the-scenes look at Sackey’s years in journalism, including his experiences at TV Africa and the Multimedia Group’s Joy FM, where he became one of the recognisable voices on radio. Readers are taken into the intensity of the newsroom, the discipline behind live broadcasting and the lessons he learned while working alongside some of Ghana’s finest journalists.

But perhaps some of the most fascinating chapters are those that take readers beyond the newsroom.

Sackey recounts his experiences covering events and conflicts across Africa, including assignments in Liberia and Sierra Leone, and provides personal reflections on the people, places and events that shaped his understanding of the continent. His work also took him into international media circles, eventually leading to opportunities in Canada and his role with AFROGLOBAL TV.

A significant part of the memoir focuses on his time at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he worked closely with then Foreign Minister Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Sackey provides a rare insider’s perspective of diplomatic travel, official engagements and the demanding world of international relations, drawing on experiences that few journalists are privileged to witness from such close quarters.

The memoir also captures moments of unexpected recognition, including Sackey’s receipt of the 2015 Planet Africa Award for Media Excellence. What makes the achievement particularly memorable is the personal significance he attaches to it and the encouragement he received from people who had followed his journey.

Yet, at its heart, PURPOSE is not simply about awards, journalism or diplomacy. It is about the power of perseverance.

Sackey writes candidly about growing up amid family difficulties, learning to survive and finding his way in a competitive profession. His story illustrates how seemingly ordinary beginnings can lead to extraordinary destinations when determination meets opportunity.

For readers interested in Ghana’s media history, conflicts in Africa, African journalism, diplomacy and the personal stories behind public life, PURPOSE promises to offer both insight and entertainment. It is a book that moves between the personal and the professional, the humorous and the difficult, while giving readers an opportunity to see the man behind the microphone and beyond the headlines.

The memoir is also expected to appeal to young journalists and aspiring professionals, particularly those searching for inspiration about building a career without losing sight of their values and purpose.

With its blend of personal stories, professional experiences, historical moments and reflections on life, PURPOSE invites readers to consider a question that extends beyond the author’s own journey: What is the purpose behind the path we take in life?

The September 14 launch therefore marks more than the unveiling of a book. It is the public presentation of a story that Sackey hopes will inspire readers to embrace their beginnings, overcome adversity, seize opportunities and remain committed to the purpose that drives them.

For those who have followed Jefferson Sackey’s journey through journalism, diplomacy and public life, PURPOSE offers an opportunity to discover the stories behind the familiar name.

For those encountering him for the first time, the memoir offers something even more valuable: a reminder that remarkable journeys often begin in the most unlikely places.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.