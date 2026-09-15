Management explains Biblical meaning behind Ohemaa Mercy’s 2026 Tehillah costume and entry

Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of Christians and gospel music lovers gathered around ‘The Altar of Fire’ at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel International on 13th September for the 2026 Tehillah Experience.
The programme, organised by Ohemaa Mercy, witnessed powerful performances by musicians such as Francis Amo, Ceccy Twum, SK Frimpong, Michael Mahendere, Petra Odubayo and Kofi Peprah, among others.
The highlight of the 2026 Tehillah Experience was Ohemaa Mercy’s garment and her entry.
According to a statement issued by her management, Ohemaa Mercy did not simply mount the stage at this year’s event; she made an altar entry. Long before she lifted the microphone, her attire had already delivered a sermon.
Here is a breakdown of her garment and entry as presented by the management.
1. The cap: the priestly mitre
The most distinct element of her look was the cap, which mirrors the Mitre (Miznefet) worn by the High Priest as instructed in Exodus 28:36-38:
“You shall make a plate of pure gold and engrave on it, like the engraving of a signet: HOLINESS TO THE LORD.”
This was not a fashion statement. It was priesthood. Leviticus 6:13 declares, “The fire shall ever be burning upon the altar; it shall never go out.”
Only the priest was anointed to tend the fire. By wearing the Mitre, Ohemaa Mercy was declaring her spiritual office for the night, not as an artiste performing, but as a priestess tending the altar, consecrated for holy service.
It further symbolises covering and submission to divine authority, as referenced in 1 Corinthians 11:5.
2. The cross: sign to make peace
The Cross carried ahead with white linen is the heart of our faith. The Cross shows Christ went ahead of us, and the white linen shows His righteousness and resurrection.
We do not approach the altar by our own strength, but by the finished work of Calvary. John 19:17 says Jesus carried His own cross to the place where He died.
The cross tells you that someone is dying to himself. Galatians 2:20 says, “I am crucified with Christ.” And Colossians 1:20 says it is by the blood of the cross that God made peace with us.
So the cross had to go first that night to make peace, so that God’s presence could enter the room.
3. The garment: garment of fire and royal priesthood
Her flowing robe, in hues of white and gold, reflects three biblical truths:
a) White for purity and consecration: “Fine linen, bright and pure, was given her to wear.” Revelation 19:8.
b) Gold for glory and kingship: Affirming our identity as a Royal Priesthood: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood.” 1 Peter 2:9.
c) Crimson for sacrifice: For there is no fire without sacrifice. “Present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God.” Romans 12:1.
4. The entry: the entry of the intercessor
Her entrance was not casual. It was an intentional procession, reminiscent of Esther approaching the royal courts (Esther 5:1-2) and the priest entering the Holy Place.
With horns sounding and intercessory prayers lifted, it mirrored 2 Chronicles 5:13-14, where, as the priests worshipped, the glory of the Lord filled the temple.
On that night, the Oil Dome ceased to be an auditorium of fans awaiting a concert. It became a tabernacle. And her entry was a prophetic reminder that God still answers by fire when the altar is kept burning.
In essence, what was worn was not a costume. It was Priestly Regalia for an Altar Assignment.
“We appreciate all who came to tarry at the altar and all who continue to support this mandate.”
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