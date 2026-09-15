WFP-Korea programme strengthens local economy and builds resilience in Northern Ghana

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), with financial support from the Government of the Republic of Korea, is helping to stimulate local economies while strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities recovering from the 2024 dry spells in northern Ghana.



The programme, which has supported more than 33,000 people affected by prolonged drought conditions, combines emergency cash assistance, nutrition support and livelihood diversification to help households recover while promoting sustainable economic growth.



Unlike conventional food assistance programmes, the intervention leverages local market systems by enabling beneficiaries to redeem food vouchers at registered retail shops within their communities.

The arrangement has created business opportunities for local retailers, increased demand for locally produced food and strengthened market linkages between farmers, traders and consumers.



Mr Nantogma, a retailer in the Kumbungu District participating in the programme, said the initiative had contributed significantly to the growth of his business.



"This programme has been very beneficial. Apart from helping vulnerable families, it has increased business in my shop. The improvement has encouraged me to plan to open another shop at Zangbanli," he said.



He explained that retailers participating in the programme sourced their food supplies from local farmers and wholesalers, creating a ready market for agricultural produce while ensuring beneficiaries had access to quality food.

Figure 1 Nantogma the retailer in Kumbungu delivery food to a beneficiary

These market-based approaches not only meet the immediate food needs of vulnerable households but also inject resources into local economies, supporting businesses and preserving livelihoods during emergencies.



Beyond food assistance, the programme has also supported beneficiaries to diversify their sources of income through alternative livelihood activities aimed at reducing dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

Beneficiaries have been assisted to engage in income-generating ventures including soap making, shea butter processing, pastry production and small livestock rearing, providing additional sources of household income and improving resilience to future climate shocks.



The intervention has also contributed to strengthening social cohesion in the communities through transparent beneficiary selection processes and inclusive participation.



Women, persons with disabilities and members of minority ethnic groups, including Fulbe communities, were deliberately targeted to ensure equitable access to support and reduce the vulnerability of marginalised groups.



The intervention comes at a time when northern Ghana continues to experience increasingly erratic rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells, which have affected agricultural production and threatened the livelihoods of thousands of smallholder farming households.



For many communities across northern Ghana, the WFP-Republic of Korea partnership has become more than an emergency response. It is helping households rebuild livelihoods, supporting local businesses and laying the foundation for stronger, more resilient communities in the face of future climate challenges.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.