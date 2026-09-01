Trade Minister inspects site for Cape Coast garment factory

The government’s drive to expand Ghana’s garment and textile manufacturing industry has taken another step forward with the inspection of a proposed site for a new garment factory in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, together with the Chief Director and officials of the Ministry, inspected the site following President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to establish garment factories in the Central, Eastern and Bono Regions.

The proposed facility is expected to form part of government’s broader industrialisation and job-creation agenda, with the garment and textile sector identified as an important area for expanding domestic production and creating employment opportunities for young people.

Speaking during the inspection on Monday, 31st August, 2026, Madam Ofosu-Adjare expressed satisfaction with the location of the proposed site, particularly its accessibility and proximity to road networks, which she said would make it easier for workers to commute to and from the facility.

She said the chiefs and people of the area had made the land available for the project and were already undertaking preparatory works, including excavation.

According to the Minister, the site could be ready within one to two months, subject to the completion of the ongoing preparatory works.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare described the enthusiasm of the local community to host the factory as encouraging, stressing that the project would provide much-needed employment opportunities for residents while contributing to economic activity in the region.

“Garment factories create jobs,” she said, pointing to the recently commissioned Northshore Apparel Hub in Savelugu as a practical demonstration of the employment and industrial opportunities that the sector can generate.

The Northshore facility, commissioned on August 28, 2026, is expected to create about 3,000 jobs in its first phase, with employment projected to reach 10,000 when fully operational. The facility is also expected to support Ghana’s export ambitions, with its management already preparing to begin international shipments.

The Savelugu project is also being positioned as an example of how the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative can support increased production and employment. Plans to operate multiple shifts are expected to further expand job opportunities and production capacity.

Against this backdrop, the Minister said government was working to extend similar opportunities to other parts of the country.

She explained, however, that the establishment of a government-supported industrial project requires several stages, including feasibility studies, procurement processes and other technical assessments.

“Anytime you are doing a government project, you go through a process,” she said, assuring the people that the necessary processes were being pursued to enable the project to move forward".

She said transaction advisors were also working on the various proposed garment projects, adding that once the requisite processes were concluded, construction could commence.

The Minister assured the chiefs and people of Cape Coast that they would be informed once the processes had been concluded and a definitive timeline for construction established.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.