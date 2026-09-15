The Ghana Jollof arrest: Mystery surrounds midnight detention of Techiman mother

A cloud of uncertainty and fear hangs over the quiet community of Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region, following the alleged midnight arrest of a 40-year-old mother of three, Salomey Baffoe.

The arrest, which occurred on Sunday, September 13, 2025, between 11 p.m. and 12 midnight, has sparked concern, with the family alleging that Salomey is being wrongly linked to the infamous anonymous TikTok account, "Ghana Jollof," which has been a fierce critic of President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

But in a twist that has left the family in limbo, both the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security operatives say they have no knowledge of the arrest. No arrest report. No detention record. And no one knows where Salomey Baffoe is.

THE NIGHT OF THE ARREST

According to Antwi Francis, the brother of the arrested woman, who was present during the incident, three individuals—two men and a woman—dressed in black uniforms stormed the residence at around 11:30 p.m.

"They came in black. Two men and a lady," Antwi recounted in an interview with Joy News.

“They told me they were National Security and that they were taking my sister to the regional command. I asked what she had done. They asked me to sit down and keep quiet. I just watched her leave and couldn’t do anything," Antwi Francis, brother of Salomey Baffoe said.

The family says they have not seen or heard from Salomey since that night.

THE ALLEGATION: 'YOU ARE GHANA JOLLOF'S MOTHER'

The situation took a more disturbing turn when Salomey's mother was contacted by a man said to be with the Kintampo South National Security. According to the family, the caller alleged that she was the mother of "Ghana Jollof"—the anonymous TikToker who has used unprintable words to describe the President and his wife.

The officers allegedly visited the mother’s home in Jema to repeat the accusation.

Speaking through tears, Salomey's mother denied the allegation.

"They called me and said I am the mother of Ghana Jollof. They came to my house," she said, weeping. "I am not Ghana Jollof. My daughter is not Ghana Jollof. I beg President Mahama—please help me. I don't know where my daughter is."

FAMILY INSISTS: 'MISTAKEN IDENTITY'

The family of Salomey Baffoe has strongly denied any connection to the "Ghana Jollof" account, describing the allegations as a case of mistaken identity.

Abraham Owusu Ansah, the family spokesperson, told Joy News that the family hails from Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency—the same constituency as the First Lady, Lordina Mahama. However, he insisted that this geographical link does not make them the anonymous critic.

"We are from Jema. The First Lady is also from Jema. But that does not make us our sister Ghana Jollof," Owusu Ansah said. "Salomey is a Nurse who works at Abrafi Children’s Hospital. She is a mother of three. No member of our family is trained to insult the elderly. The allegations against her cannot be true."

He added: "We have no political affiliation. We are a simple family. We are appealing to President Mahama to intervene and help release my sister."

REGIONAL SECURITY AGENCIES DENY KNOWLEDGE

In a development that has deepened the mystery, checks by JoyNews with the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security operatives reveal that both agencies are unaware of the alleged arrest.

Senior officers at the regional police command told JoyNews that they have no record of Salomey Baffoe in their custody. Regional National Security operatives also denied any involvement in the operation.

This contradiction has left the family questioning: If the police don't have her, and the BNI and the National Security says they didn't take her, then who did? And where is Salomey Baffoe?

THE 'GHANA JOLLOF' CONTROVERSY

The "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account has been a thorn in the side of the government in recent months. Operating anonymously and without a face, the account has amassed a significant following for its scathing attacks on the President and his wife, often using unprintable words.

The account's activities have raised national concern, with National Security allegedly expressing interest in unmasking the person behind it. However, critics have warned that the pursuit of the anonymous critic must not trample on the rights of innocent citizens.

The arrest of Salomey Baffoe, if confirmed, would mark the first known attempt by security agencies to apprehend someone linked to the account. But the family insists she is not the person they are looking for.

FAMILY'S PLEA TO PRESIDENT MAHAMA

With tears streaming down her face, Salomey's mother made an emotional appeal to President John Mahama.

"I beg President Mahama. Help me. I want my daughter," she said. "She is a mother of three. She has done nothing wrong. Please, help me find my daughter."

The family spokesperson, Abraham Owusu Ansah, echoed the plea.

"We are calling on the President to intervene. We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to intervene. We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to help us find Salomey," he said.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

· Sunday, Sept 13, 11:00–11:30 p.m. — Three persons in black uniforms allegedly take Salomey Baffoe from her home in Hansua, Techiman.

· Monday, Sept 14, early hours — Salomey's mother receives a call from a man said to be with the Jema National Security, alleging she is "Ghana Jollof's" mother.

· Monday, Sept 14, morning — Family visits police, BNI, and National Security. All deny knowledge of the arrest.

· Tuesday, Sept 15 — Family appeals to President Mahama. Salomey's whereabouts remain unknown.

· Tuesday, Sept 15, evening — Police and National Security maintain they have no record of the arrest.

CONCLUSION: A FAMILY IN LIMBO

As night falls in Techiman, a mother waits. A brother waits. Three children wait. The question is simple but unanswered: Is Salomey Baffoe the face behind "Ghana Jollof"? Or is she a victim of a dangerous case of mistaken identity?

The answer may lie with the state. But for now, the family of Salomey Baffoe is left in agonizing uncertainty, clinging to hope and appealing to the highest office in the land for help.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.