Probe into Tema microlight aircraft crash advances as final report set for May 29

Investigations into the fatal microlight aircraft crash at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Day Care School at Tema Community One are progressing steadily, with a final report expected by May 29, the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau has announced.

The Bureau said it had completed the preliminary phase of the probe and was awaiting critical inputs, including autopsy findings, to determine the exact causes and contributory factors of the accident.

At a press briefing in Accra, the Commissioner of AIB Ghana, John Wumborti, explained that the update was issued in line with both national law and International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements.

“This is not the final report. We are satisfying the requirement of our law that says that after 30 days, if the final report is not ready, we should make the progress known to the public,” he said.

He stressed that the investigation was not intended to apportion blame but to identify lessons and propose safety recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

Multi-agency investigation underway

The Investigator-in-Charge, Captain Paul Forjoe, said a formal team comprising five investigators and three observers had been constituted, with additional support from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, which assigned two focal persons to assist.

Italy, where the aircraft was manufactured, has also designated an accredited representative and an adviser to participate in the investigation.

Captain Forjoe said the team had relied on multiple data sources, including drone footage, eyewitness accounts, CCTV recordings, air traffic control transcripts, radar data, and technical records relating to the aircraft and its crew.

Flight path and technical concerns

Providing details of the aircraft’s movements, Captain Forjoe said it departed Accra at 0645 UTC and landed safely at Ho Airport at 0757 UTC. After a brief stay, the pilot and his younger brother refuelled the aircraft with 20 litres of RON 95 fuel for the return journey.

He said a local circuit flight was conducted with a third person occupying the pilot’s seat, after which “white smoke was observed emanating from the engine as the aircraft taxied to its parking position”.

About 15 minutes later, the aircraft taxied again for take-off, with the pilot seated behind while his younger brother occupied the pilot’s seat. Shortly after departure, the pilot contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested clearance to return to Ho Airport due to technical concerns.

Following the landing, the pilot reportedly identified overheating as the issue and conducted a visual inspection of the engine.

“The pilot indicated that the coolant reservoir level was satisfactory and no further defect was identified during this inspection,” Captain Forjoe said.

Final moments before crash

Approximately 30 minutes later, the aircraft took off again at 1337 UTC for Accra. Radar data later showed it flying at varying altitudes between 3,400 feet and 100 feet as it approached the capital.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft flying unusually low over Tema and attempting to signal children playing on the Oninku School Park to vacate the area for an emergency landing.

The aircraft subsequently crashed, triggering a post-impact fire. Emergency responders quickly contained the flames, limiting damage to parts of the school grounds and the roof of a building. However, both occupants sustained fatal injuries.

Captain Forjoe noted that there was no record of the crew declaring an emergency or informing ATC of plans to land in Tema.

“We continue to pray for the families of those who lost their lives that fateful day. We trust that the final report and its safety recommendations will help prevent a recurrence,” he said.

Aircraft history and maintenance

The aircraft, registered as 9G-ADV, was first registered in Ghana in 1996 and initially operated by the Sankofa Aeroclub at Afienya. It was later transferred to the Ghana Armed Forces in 2001 before being returned to its owner in 2022.

Since then, it has undergone several maintenance checks and inspections approved by the GCAA. Its engine was replaced in December 2022, followed by the issuance of a Permit to Fly.

The most recent major maintenance check was conducted on December 31, 2025, with a subsequent GCAA inspection on January 14, 2026.

Captain Forjoe said a Flight Test Permit (ADV230) issued in January 2026 expired on January 26, while subsequent permits (ADV235 and ADV236), issued on March 9, 2026, authorised the aircraft’s relocation from Accra to Ho and expired on March 21, 2026.

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