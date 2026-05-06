Police declare suspect wanted over double murder near Tema Golf City

The Ghana Police Service has launched a nationwide manhunt for a suspect linked to the brutal killing of two individuals at Saki, near Tema Golf City, in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement issued by the police on Wednesday, May 6, the suspect, identified as Prince Krah, aged about 30, is wanted in connection with the murder of Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri, 45, and Mary Anim, 22.

The incident occurred on May 1, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been residing in a chamber-and-hall apartment with the deceased couple.

The victims were discovered in their room with multiple machete wounds, suggesting a violent and sustained attack.

According to police findings, Mr Obiri was last seen in the company of the suspect on the night of 30 April 2026, just hours before the bodies were discovered.

Authorities have since intensified efforts to locate the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene shortly after the incident.

A warrant for the arrest of Prince Krah was issued by the Kpone Magistrate Court on 4th May, 2026.

He is described as dark in complexion, approximately 5.7 feet tall, and of a stout build. At the time he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing a Lacoste shirt and a pair of jeans.

Police sources further indicate that the suspect, who is said to be a military officer, may be hiding within the Kakusunanka or Kamina Barracks in Tamale, prompting security agencies to broaden their search within military enclaves.

"Information gathered so far suggests he may be within the Kakusunanka or Kamina Barracks in Tamale."

As part of efforts to secure his arrest, the Ghana Police Service has announced a reward of GH¢100,000 for credible information leading to his capture.

Members of the public with relevant information are being urged to report to the nearest police station or contact emergency numbers 191 or 112.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest Police station or call 191 or 112," the statement concluded.

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