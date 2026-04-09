Task force probes strange fish deaths in Tema

A joint task force comprising the Food and Drugs Authority, Fisheries Commission, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has issued a public advisory following a sudden and unexplained fish mortality incident at the Tema Shipyard.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, April 9, the incident was first detected in the early hours of April 6, 2026, between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m., when security personnel on duty reported a concentration of dead fish within an estimated 50-metre radius of the shipyard’s main unloading ramp.

Authorities responded promptly, securing the affected area and initiating a coordinated investigation.

A rapid-response team, including FDA inspectors, police officers and Tema Port officials, has since been deployed to assess the situation.

While the precise cause of the mortality remains unknown, officials have confirmed that investigations are being treated with urgency.

At present, there is no indication of deliberate sabotage, nor is there evidence to suggest an immediate large-scale public health emergency.

As part of the inquiry, between 60 and 80 fish samples, along with multiple water samples, have been collected under strict chain-of-custody procedures.

These are undergoing priority laboratory analysis to determine potential contaminants or environmental factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Public Health Advisory

In the interim, authorities have issued clear guidance to safeguard public health:

Members of the public are strongly advised not to harvest, purchase, or consume fish or seafood from the Tema Shipyard or nearby areas until an official “all-clear” notice is issued by the FDA.

Fish sourced from certified cold-chain markets outside the affected zone remains safe for consumption, provided it is properly cooked to an internal temperature of at least 63°C.

Any sightings of dead or distressed fish should be reported immediately via the FDA hotline (0551 112 224/5) or to the nearest FDA office.

Individuals who may have consumed fish from the affected area and experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, or skin irritation are urged to seek prompt medical attention and inform healthcare providers of possible exposure.

Authorities have reassured the public that further updates will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.

Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official sources for accurate and timely information as the investigation progresses.

"Further updates will be provided as they become available. The public is encouraged to rely only on official channels for information," the statement ended.

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