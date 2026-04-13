Tema police gun down two armed robbers after brazen daytime Mobile Money heist

Two armed robbers were shot and killed by the Tema Regional Operations Team on Monday morning, 13th April 2026, following a robbery at a Mobile Money (MoMo) outlet in Community 5.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Aba Fosuah Plaza, left the female MoMo vendor with a gunshot wound to the leg as she attempted to resist the attackers.

According to a police statement signed by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Regional Police Command, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorbike. One suspect approached the victim under the guise of performing a "cash-out" transaction.

As the victim reached for her phone, the suspect pulled a pistol and demanded her bag of cash. When the victim resisted, a struggle ensued, during which the rider joined his accomplice. In the heat of the scuffle, the pillion rider shot the victim in the leg, enabling the duo to seize the bag and flee on their motorbike.

A police patrol team from the Regional Operations Unit, which had been strategically deployed for security duties, intercepted the suspects in the Tema General Hospital area.

Ignoring orders to stop, the suspects led the police on a chase toward the Smart Hotel area, where they opened fire on the pursuing officers. The police returned fire, wounding both suspects and causing them to fall from their motorbike.

“The suspects were transported to the Police Hospital for medical attention but were pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer,” the statement confirmed. Their bodies have since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and identification.

A subsequent search of the suspects led to the retrieval of several items that directly linked them to the crime and other potential illegal activities:

Cash: A total of GH¢ 11,390.00 is suspected to be the stolen proceeds.

Weaponry: One black 9mm Luger pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Personal Effects: Three Android phones, assorted SIM cards, a talisman, and a Ghana Card belonging to the robbery victim.

The victim is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at a medical facility for her leg injury.

Police also recovered an empty bullet shell from the crime scene, suspected to have been fired from the suspects' weapon.

The Tema Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safety and security in the metropolis, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest station.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.