President Mahama appoints three Deputy Comptroller-Generals for GIS

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has appointed three Deputy Comptroller-Generals to head key directorates of the Ghana Immigration Service, following recommendations by the GIS Governing Council and the advice of the Public Services Commission.
In a press release, the Service announced that Evelyn Lolonyo Lostu has been appointed Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of the Finance and Administration Directorate.
Faisal Disu has been appointed Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration to head the Command Post and Operations Directorate, while Philip Peter Andoh has been appointed Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration to oversee the Legal, Research and Monitoring Directorate.
The appointments recognise the proven leadership and strong commitment to duty of the three officers, according to the statement.
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, warmly congratulated the newly appointed Deputies and lauded their professionalism and commitment.
He expressed confidence that, in their substantive roles, they will continue to strengthen the Service, promote good governance, and advance the nation's security and development.
The Comptroller-General wished them success and pledged the full support of management as they assume their new responsibilities.
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