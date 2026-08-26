Luv FM-Kel Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate; OKESS and SAHUS clinch final semifinals spots

The final quarter-final contests of the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School debate saw a fierce battle as four schools took each other on in intellectual battles, filled with logical reasoning and persuasive thinking to secure semi-final spots.

The first contest of the day saw two-time champions and last year's finalists Kumasi High School take on Osei Kyeretwie.

That opening fixture brought heavy stakes to the floor. KUHIS carried serious pedigree and target-on-their-back pressure, while OKESS had proven time and again that they could turn any face-off into an absolute dogfight of intellect.

The two schools debated on the motion “Churches in Ghana should be registered as business enterprise”.

OKESS stood firm and strong to defend the motion while Kumasi High School from the Toronto desert were ready to give their opponents a run for their money as they opposed the motion.

As a former champion stepping onto the floor, KUHIS carried the weight of history and a hunger to reclaim their crown, as they collided head-on with a formidable opponent who feared neither reputation nor pedigree.

OKESS came out the gates strong, stating how they found it unacceptable that some pastors and church officials were making money of their church members, and yet they still do not term this as a lucrative or business motive.

They also argued past demonstrations organized by some church members against their own church elders and pastors as a result of the members feeling their money was being spent lavishly by the church elders and pastors instead of the church.

KUHIS came prepared to defend, stating how that collected monies are used in maintaining and managing all avenues of the church since the church does not request funds from the state.

OKESS brought grounded resilience to the stage, anchoring their defense with unwavering conviction.

After the final tough rebuttals, Osei Kyeretwie knocked out the former champions, gliding into the semifinals with a 256-245 score by majority decision of the judges.

“We’ve taken out a former champion; we are coming straight for the title. We will not be stopped,” a supporter of OKESS ecstatically said.

The next contest pitched two hungry contenders in a high-stakes showdown. With only one semi-final slot remaining, both were chasing more than just victory; they were battling for a shot at making history by reaching their first-ever final.

St Hubert Seminary slugged it out with Osei Adutwum SHS on a rather interesting motion focused on “Brain Drain is Good in Ghana”.

St Hubert stood ready to affirm the motion while Osei Adutwum SHS had their counterarguments prepared to argue against the motion.

SAHUS posited that brain drain undeniably helped the nation send skilled workers to other countries to hone their skills in various trades. They solidified their argument by insisting on how sending their skilled professionals out the country aided in building strong partnerships for the nation.

Osei Adutwum SHS, conversely, produced a firm and convincing counter argument about keeping the experienced youth and professional workers in the nation to facilitate national development before thinking of others.

The two schools went head-to-head at each other, but the victors emerged as St Hubert, who grasped the final spot in the semi-finals.

They won by majority decision of the judges despite a tie in points 250-250.

Supporters of SAHUS shouted “Venator Animarium, we are going the whole way”, expressing what the victory meant to them.

With these contests coming to an end, the layout of the competition has been thinned out again, leaving four formidable schools who will be preparing adequately for a battle of wits and logic against one another for the ultimate trophy.

The Christian Service University is ready for an intellectual smackdown as these semi-finalists bring on their A-game, cementing the reasons to progress to the final stage.

The competition is sponsored by Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.