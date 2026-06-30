Luv FM thrill football fans with Black Stars watch party at Sora Sky Bar

Soccer enthusiasts gathered at the Sora Sky Bar inside the Oak Plaza Suites in Kumasi on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as Luv FM hosted a memorable final group L fixture between the Black Stars of Ghana & Croatia.

The event brought together Ghanaians donned their replica Black Stars jerseys among other nationals who enjoyed an exciting atmosphere filled with football, music, food, predictions and entertainment.

Fans watched the Ghana-Croatia match live on giant screens as Ghana lost to Croatia 1-2 to finish 3rd in group L to secure qualification to the round of 32, where the Stars will face Colombia on July 03, 2026.

Beyond the football action, patrons had the opportunity to win a range of prizes through predictions.

Sora Sky Bar also organised a promo where patrons were given additional bottle of beer after buying three bottles.

The participants commended Luv 99.5 FM for creating an exceptional fan experience.

They also urged management to organize similar events regularly, especially as anticipation builds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.