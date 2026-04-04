Kwahu to become industrial powerhouse under new 24-Hour Economy – Goosie Tanoh

Government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the Kwahu enclave into a leading manufacturing hub, anchored by the establishment of a state-of-the-art Food and Beverages Industrial Park.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh, during the ongoing 2026 Kwahu Business Forum at the Kwahu Convention Centre. The initiative signals a strategic shift to leverage the region's unique topography and favorable climate for large-scale industrialization.

The proposed industrial hub is a flagship project under the government's 24-Hour Economy Policy, which was formally operationalized earlier this year following the assent of the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill.

The policy aims to boost productivity by enabling factories to operate three shifts, effectively tripling output potential. It also seeks to create thousands of sustainable jobs for the youth in the Eastern Region and achieve infrastructure synergy by utilizing improved energy grids and transport links to support non-stop operations.

Officials at the forum confirmed that high-level discussions are already at an "advanced" stage with a consortium of international investors to provide the necessary capital for the park's infrastructure.

Despite the optimism, local businesses raised concerns regarding high interest rates and the accessibility of credit. Addressing these challenges, former Finance Minister Seth Terkper urged entrepreneurs to look beyond traditional commercial bank loans. "The stock market remains an underutilized engine for long-term growth," Terkper noted. "By listing or issuing corporate bonds, businesses can access the patient capital required to scale into the manufacturing giants that this 24-hour policy envisions."

CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, highlighted that Kwahu is ripe for more than just snacks and drinks. He pointed to untapped potential in agro-processing, which would add value to local root crops and vegetables; eco-tourism infrastructure to complement industrial growth with high-end hospitality; and cold-chain logistics, which are essential for the success of the Food and Beverages Park.

Supporting this vision, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah emphasized that the transition from a consumption-based economy to a manufacturing-led one is President Mahama's top priority. "We cannot solve youth unemployment by trading alone," Debrah stated. "Manufacturing is the heartbeat of economic sovereignty. Kwahu is not just a place for seasonal festivities; it is becoming a cornerstone of Ghana's industrial future."

The forum continues through April 5, with several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed between the government and private sector players.

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