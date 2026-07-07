NACOC orders mandatory registration for businesses handling precursor chemicals, controlled equipment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has directed all individuals, businesses, institutions, and organisations involved in the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, storage, transportation, and use of precursor chemicals, psychotropic substances, and controlled equipment to register with the Commission by July 31, 2026.
The directive forms part of a nationwide exercise aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of substances and equipment that could be diverted into the illicit manufacture of narcotic drugs.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, NACOC said the registration requirement is backed by the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), which mandates operators in the sector to obtain the appropriate licence and authorisation before commencing or continuing their activities.
"NACOC is undertaking a nationwide initiative to strengthen oversight of precursor chemicals, psychotropic substances, and controlled equipment, ensuring that all operators within the supply chain are properly identified, registered, and regulated in accordance with the law," it said.
The registration requirement applies to entities engaged in the importation and exportation, manufacture and production, wholesale and retail distribution, sale, storage, transportation, brokerage, laboratory, and industrial use of precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. Educational institutions that use such substances or equipment are also required to comply.
NACOC also reminded existing registered operators to ensure that their licences remain valid and are renewed when due.
The Commission explained that the registration exercise is intended to promote the lawful use of precursor chemicals and controlled equipment, prevent their diversion into illegal drug production, enhance national security, safeguard public safety and ensure Ghana complies with both domestic legislation and international obligations.
NACOC warned that individuals and organisations operating without the required registration, licence or authorisation would be in breach of the law and could face administrative, civil, or criminal sanctions under Act 1019.
The Commission further clarified that several categories of equipment fall under its regulatory framework and require oversight where applicable.
These include encapsulating machines, tableting machines, rotary evaporators, reaction vessels, high-capacity laboratory glassware, pill-counting machines, pill polishers, mixers, condensers, separating funnels, heating apparatus, punches and dies, as well as other equipment designated by the Commission under the law.
NACOC is urging all affected persons, businesses and organisations that have not yet registered to contact the Commission immediately to begin the registration process or regularise their existing registration status before the July 31 deadline.
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