Two suspected flood victims retrieved at Adakope near Weija

Dead

The bodies of two persons believed to have been swept away during recent flooding have been recovered at Adakope near Weija in the Weija Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, heightening concerns over the devastating impact of recurring floods in the area.

The remains were discovered on the evening of Thursday, July 2, in what local authorities suspect is another tragic consequence of the heavy rains that have battered parts of the municipality in recent days.

Confirming the incident, the Presiding Member of the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Wilfred Ayitey Blankson, said the victims are believed to have died after being carried away by floodwaters during the recent downpours.

According to him, officers from the Ghana Police Service conveyed the bodies to the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra, where they have been deposited pending identification and further investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The latest discovery has renewed concerns about the persistent flooding that continues to threaten lives, destroy property and disrupt livelihoods across several communities within the municipality whenever heavy rains occur.

Residents have repeatedly complained about inadequate drainage infrastructure and the recurring inundation of low-lying communities, with local authorities acknowledging the urgent need for long-term interventions to address the challenge.

Mr Blankson used the opportunity to renew calls for central government support, appealing to the Ministry of Local Government to provide the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly with adequate funding to implement sustainable flood mitigation measures.

He said additional financial resources would enable the Assembly to undertake critical drainage improvement projects and other interventions aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of flooding in the municipality.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced that the government will begin distributing relief items to communities affected by the recent floods from Saturday, 4 July.

The relief exercise forms part of the government's emergency response to support households displaced or affected by the heavy rains and to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable communities while longer-term recovery and flood resilience measures are pursued.

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