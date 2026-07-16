Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government's commitment to compensating victims of the 2023 Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage, announcing that the verification and assessment process is nearing completion ahead of the commencement of payments.
Addressing residents during his Resetting Ghana tour of the Volta Region on Thursday, the President said the government was finalising the administrative procedures required to ensure compensation is paid in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.
He acknowledged the devastating impact of the flooding on thousands of residents, noting that homes, farms, businesses and other sources of livelihood across several communities were severely affected.
"The resilience of the people of this region has been tested in recent years. The spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams caused significant hardship for many families, affecting homes, farms, businesses and livelihoods across several communities," President Mahama said.
He assured affected residents that the government remained fully committed to bringing the compensation process to a successful conclusion.
"The necessary verification, assessment and administrative processes relating to compensation are being concluded. I wish to assure all affected people that the government remains committed to ensuring that the process is finalised fairly, transparently and responsibly," he stated.
President Mahama further disclosed that, once the verification exercise is completed, the Minister for Finance will release funds earmarked in the 2025 Budget to begin compensating affected persons.
The government has allocated GH¢225 million in this year's budget to support victims of the October 2023 dam spillage, which displaced thousands of people and destroyed property in several communities within the Volta Region.
The President added that the government would make additional budgetary provisions next year if the current allocation proves inadequate to cover all eligible claims.
"Once this process is finalised, the Minister of Finance will make an allocation in this year's budget to start the payment of compensation," he said.
The Akosombo Dam spillage, undertaken in October 2023 to safeguard the structural integrity of the dam following rising water levels, resulted in extensive flooding that affected communities along the lower Volta Basin.
The disaster destroyed homes, farms and businesses, prompting repeated calls for adequate compensation and long-term support for victims.
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