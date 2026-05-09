Humility and hard work will take you far — Dr Amin Adam to students

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has advised young people to combine hard work with humility if they want to succeed in life.

Addressing students and staff during the commissioning of a one-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Northern School of Business, Dr Amin Adam reflected on his long years of service as a deputy minister.

He disclosed that he was first appointed Northern Regional Deputy Minister under former President John Agyekum Kufuor and was later retained in government by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I was appointed deputy minister by Kufuor as Northern Regional Deputy Minister. When Nana Addo came, he repeated me as a deputy minister,” he said.

According to him, some people questioned why he served in deputy ministerial roles for such a long time.

“People were wondering, asking me why it seems I am the longest deputy minister in Ghana,” he stated.

Dr Amin Adam said his journey was shaped by discipline, resilience and modesty.

“So hard work, determination, resilience, fortitude but also humility will take you far,” he advised.

He encouraged students to stay committed to their dreams and remain disciplined regardless of the challenges they may encounter in life.

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