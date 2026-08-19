Energy Minister urges Petroleum Commission to lead next phase of upstream growth

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has charged the Petroleum Commission with playing a central role in revitalising Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector as the country enters the next phase of its oil and gas development.

He said the Commission’s work over the past 15 years had helped establish a stronger regulatory environment, promote local participation and support responsible management of Ghana’s petroleum resources.

Mr Jinapor said the priority now must be to attract new investment, expand exploration and production, deepen the development of natural gas and position Ghana to respond effectively to the global energy transition.

“As we look ahead, our focus must be on revitalising the upstream sector, increasing exploration and production, strengthening Ghanaian participation, deepening gas development and preparing strategically for the energy transition,” he said.

He congratulated the Petroleum Commission and its past and present Boards, management and staff for their contribution to the sector, while urging stakeholders to work towards a more competitive and sustainable petroleum industry that delivers greater benefits to Ghanaians.

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