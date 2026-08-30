Energy Minister commends Roads Minister for massive road projects in Volta Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has commended Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza for what he described as massive road construction projects underway in the Volta Region.
According to Mr Jinapor, the ongoing road projects would open up the region and improve connectivity, while creating the conditions for increased economic activity and development.
Speaking during the launch of the Big Push electrification project in the Volta Region on Sunday, August 30, 2026, Mr Jinapor said he observed several road construction projects as he approached the region.
“When I was approaching, I saw massive road construction ongoing, so let me commend my good friend and brother, the Roads Minister, Honourable Kwame Governs Agbodza, for what he is doing,” he said.
He noted that the Roads Minister was not only constructing roads but also expanding existing roads to make travel easier and improve accessibility across the region.
Mr Jinapor said the road investments would complement government’s efforts to expand electricity access, particularly to underserved communities.
He congratulated Mr Agbodza for the work and pledged the Energy Ministry’s support through the expansion of electricity infrastructure.
“Kwame, my congratulations to you and I wish you all the best. I’m here to complement that with electricity,” Mr Jinapor added.
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