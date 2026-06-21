Ghanaian medicinal plant shows potential to starve prostate tumours by blocking blood vessel growth

A medicinal plant widely used in Ghana for prostate disorders may help slow the growth of prostate cancer by blocking the formation of blood vessels that feed tumours, according to a new study by researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST) and partner institutions.

The study, published in Cancer Cell International, found that a hydroethanolic root extract of Croton membranaceus significantly suppressed angiogenesis, the process through which new blood vessels form to supply oxygen and nutrients to growing tumours.

The researchers demonstrated that the extract reduced blood vessel density in prostate cancer tissue and disrupted the development of vascular networks in laboratory models.

The plant locally known as Bokum is widely used in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as prostate enlargement, and related urinary symptoms.

The research team, led by Dr. Kofi Oduro Yeboah of the Department of Pharmacology at KNUST, investigated the effects of the plant extract in rats with zinc-testosterone-induced prostate adenocarcinoma and in chick chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) models commonly used to study blood vessel formation.

The researchers found that treatment with the extract reduced microvessel density in prostate tissue and suppressed the expression of platelet-derived growth factor receptor beta (PDGFRβ), a protein associated with blood vessel development and tumour progression.

In the CAM model, the extract significantly reduced blood vessel density, length and diameter. It also disrupted the normal branching structure of blood vessels, reducing the number of vascular junctions and microcirculatory pathways.

According to the researchers, the findings are particularly important because resistance to existing anti-angiogenic drugs has limited their long-term effectiveness in cancer treatment, creating a need for alternative therapeutic approaches.

Previous studies had already shown that Croton membranaceus could suppress the growth of prostate cancer cells. The latest research provides evidence that one mechanism behind this effect may be the plant's ability to prevent tumours from establishing the blood supply required for continued growth and spread.

The new findings provide scientific evidence that the plant's medicinal benefits may extend beyond symptom management to the suppression of biological processes that drive cancer growth.

“Angiogenesis plays a pivotal role in the growth, progression and metastatic spread of cancer cells,” the researchers wrote. “These findings demonstrate that Croton membranaceus effectively inhibits angiogenesis.”

The researchers noted that while the findings are promising, further studies, including clinical trials in humans, will be required to establish the safety, dosage and effectiveness of the extract as a therapeutic agent.

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