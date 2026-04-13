30 face prosecution as Kwadaso assembly intensifies sanitation crackdown

The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has intensified sanitation enforcement, with 30 residents currently facing prosecution for sanitation-related offences.

The crackdown forms part of efforts to ensure residents comply with proper waste disposal practices.

Municipal Environmental Health Officer Genevieve Anthony disclosed this during the commissioning of four skip containers by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), aimed at improving waste management across the municipality.

She explained that strict enforcement of sanitation by-laws, which began in March 2026, has led to offenders being summoned to court every two weeks.

"Now, we started the legal action by prosecuting offenders, resulting in a significant number of people being sent to court. And every two weeks, we send people to court for breaching sanitation rules as part of our enforcement efforts."

She noted that some cases have been processed, resulting in fines, while bench warrants have been issued for others.

"Actually, we started enforcement last month, and about 30 people have been sent to court so far. Some cases are pending, others have been processed with offenders fined — the highest being GH¢3,000 and the lowest GH¢1,100, with or without prison terms, and bench warrants have been issued for the remaining offenders."

She urged residents and businesses to fully comply with sanitation regulations to safeguard the environment and promote public health.

Meanwhile, Municipal Chief Executive Eric Assibey acknowledged that weak enforcement and declining public discipline over the years have contributed significantly to the municipality’s sanitation challenges.

He disclosed that several initiatives are being rolled out to improve sanitation standards across the municipality.

He also cautioned drivers and their assistants, particularly at Sofoline, who sweep their vehicles and dispose of waste in unauthorised locations, to stop the practice immediately, warning that offenders will be punished.

"As a passenger, if you eat in the vehicle, you should either dispose of the waste in your personal bag or leave it in the car, as it is the responsibility of the driver's mate to clean the vehicle upon arrival at the destination.

"I am also cautioning the drivers and their assistants, particularly those operating from Sofoline, to refrain from disposing of waste in unauthorised areas, as we have observed that this practice is contributing to the decline in sanitation standards."

He further urged residents to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that the Assembly has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards sanitation offenders.

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