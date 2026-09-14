Companies that delay AI adoption risk losing market opportunities – ALX Enterprise

ALX Partnership Manager Edward Akani has urged businesses to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) early to avoid losing market opportunities.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, September 14, Mr Akani said one of the major challenges was the perception that AI was meant only for technology companies.

He said businesses across different sectors could benefit from AI and other emerging technologies if they approached adoption strategically.

According to him, delaying adoption often stems from companies becoming too comfortable with existing systems or assuming that new technologies are not relevant to their operations.

“What we have seen is that companies that adopt AI late or adopt innovation and other new emerging technologies end up losing market opportunities,” he said.

Mr Akani explained that businesses should not rush into adopting AI without first establishing the right systems and processes to support its effective use.

He said ALX’s approach involves a gradual process that moves from building the foundation to adoption and eventually scaling the technology within an organisation.

He noted that some companies introduce AI tools without first addressing the fundamentals needed to make the technology useful, which can limit the impact of their investment.

Mr Akani therefore encouraged businesses to assess their existing systems and capabilities before adopting AI, arguing that proper preparation is essential for successful implementation.

He said a structured approach would allow organisations to move from simply experimenting with AI to using it effectively to improve their operations and remain competitive.

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