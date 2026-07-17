Kumasi-Anwomaso power upgrade to more than double transmission capacity – Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the ongoing Kumasi-Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade Project will significantly increase electricity transmission capacity in Kumasi and the wider Ashanti Region.
Dr Jinapor said the K1-K2 Project, which is currently in its final phase of construction, will replace the ageing 19-kilometre single-circuit transmission line with a modern double-circuit system capable of carrying 978MVA of power.
In a post on Facebook on Thursday, July 16, the Minister said the upgrade will replace the existing 364MVA line with a higher-capacity 2x488MVA transmission system, more than doubling the current capacity.
He explained that the project forms part of government’s efforts to improve the reliability, stability and resilience of electricity supply to support Kumasi’s growing industrial and residential demand.
Dr Jinapor added that GRIDCo will also upgrade one of the transformers at the Kumasi (Ahodwo) Substation from 66MVA to 145MVA to match the increased transmission capacity.
He appealed to residents and businesses to bear with temporary power interruptions expected from Monday, July 20, as the final construction works are carried out.
According to him, the temporary disruptions are necessary to deliver a stronger electricity network that will support the continued growth and development of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.
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