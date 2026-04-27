Sierra Leone courts Ghanaian investors at 100 Titans awards

Group picture of Awardees and Special Guests

The Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Kai-Samba, has urged Ghanaian businesses to expand beyond the local market and consider Sierra Leone as a strategic destination for investment, trade and long-term partnerships.

Speaking at the second edition of the 100 Titans Awards in Accra, organised by the Business Executive Group, the envoy said the strong diplomatic ties between Ghana and Sierra Leone must now translate into deeper economic cooperation that benefits both countries.

“Let us transform our excellent diplomatic relations into even stronger economic partnerships for the mutual prosperity of our peoples,” he said.

The High Commissioner of Sierra Leone

His comments come at a time when African leaders and businesses are increasingly being encouraged to take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost intra-African trade and reduce dependence on external markets.

Mr Kai-Samba said Sierra Leone presents viable opportunities for Ghanaian investors in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, energy, entrepreneurship and innovation.

He also invited Ghanaian businesses to participate in Sierra Leone’s 65th Independence Day celebrations on April 27, 2026, describing the occasion as more than a national celebration.

“This 65th Independence Day is a milestone of resilience, national pride, and renewed hope for the future. I invite you to deepen collaboration between Ghana and Sierra Leone in trade, investment, entrepreneurship, tourism, agriculture, energy, and innovation,” he stated.

Some of the awardees

The High Commissioner’s remarks formed part of a broader conversation on regional integration and Africa-led economic growth during the awards ceremony, which recognises individuals making significant contributions to Ghana’s political, economic and social development.

The event attracted several notable personalities, including President of the Ghana-Sweden Chamber of Commerce Pearl Delali Vanderpuije, veteran broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti, President of Accra Metropolitan University Prof Goski Alabi, and Chief Executive Officer of Gamey and Gamey Group Austin Gamey.

Also present were Albert Chifita Mateyo, Deputy High Commissioner of Zambia, and Fidelis Patrice Seddoh, representing the National Labour Commission.

In separate remarks, Paramount Chief of Nsawam, Nana Kwamena Ansah I, encouraged award recipients to view the honour as a call to greater service.

He challenged them to use their influence to create jobs and help tackle youth unemployment, which remains one of Ghana’s major socio-economic concerns.

Organisers of the 100 Titans Awards say the initiative aims not only to celebrate excellence but also to create networks that support trade cooperation across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The overall message from the event was clear: diplomatic goodwill alone is no longer enough. Economic partnerships and practical collaboration will be key to shared prosperity across the continent.

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