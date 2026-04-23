Sierra Leone signs permit with Shell allowing offshore surveys

Sierra Leone has signed an agreement with Shell ​that allows the oil major to conduct ‌advanced geological and geophysical surveys across multiple offshore blocks, the country's petroleum directorate said on Wednesday.

The ​reconnaissance permit agreement covers an area of ​approximately 20,600 square kilometres and includes basin ⁠modelling and petroleum systems analysis, a statement ​said.

The programme, similar to one signed with ​Eni last October, is expected to enhance understanding of Sierra Leone's deepwater hydrocarbon potential.

The permit will provide a data-driven framework for technical evaluation and potential future participation in licensing opportunities, the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) said.

"Our strategy is deliberately focused on de-risking the basin through high-quality data, attracting credible global players and accelerating the pathway towards exploration ​drilling," Foday ​Mansaray, PDSL ⁠director general, said in the statement.

Shell said the company routinely deals ​with governments through non-binding agreements to ​access ⁠data and assess potential opportunities.

However, this does not signal any commitment to proceed, and any further ⁠steps ​would depend on regulatory ​processes and due diligence, among others, a spokesperson said.

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