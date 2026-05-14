Don’t hide in your shell, take leadership roles – Entrepreneur Mary Anane Awuku counsels

Respected Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership coach Mary Anane Awuku has encouraged young people to actively embrace leadership opportunities at every stage of their education, stressing that even the smallest roles can shape confidence and long term success.

Sharing her story on The Career Trail program aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she revealed that her leadership journey began early in school and was driven by determination.

“I was a student leader right from junior high school where I was the head of the grounds, so compounds prefects,” she said.

She noted that her leadership path continued at St Mary’s Senior High School, where she served as SRC Secretary, before extending her influence beyond her school into zonal and regional student leadership structures in Greater Accra.

“I also went ahead to contest for SRC for Zone 9 so Greater Accra was categorized into different zones and I was the secretary for Zone 9 which was also a collection of different secondary schools coming together,” she recounted.

Although she was not successful in her bid for Greater Accra regional SRC Secretary, she said the experience strengthened her confidence and drive.

“I did aspire again as regional Secretary for SRC, Greater Accra, which is where I lost to. The boys’ school of St Mary’s, Accra Academy,” she disclosed.

Mary Anane Awuku added that her leadership journey did not end in secondary school, as she continued to take up roles in university, including serving as a hall president and participating in various committees.

“Even in the university I was a voter hall president. Before that I was part of different committees as well. You know I don't like just belonging to a group. What impact are you making?” she reflected.

According to her, these experiences helped shape her confidence over time, making it easier for her to speak boldly and engage without fear, even in professional settings.

“And all these things, I feel over the years have built up confidence in me such that even when I am dealing with older people, there is no intimidation. I am not shy. I am able to speak out confidently. I have also trained my nephews and nieces who are in junior high, senior high, and even some in the universities to aspire to be leaders,” she heighted.

She encouraged students to embrace leadership roles in whatever capacity they find themselves, stressing that even small responsibilities help build communication skills and character.

“Don’t hide in your shell because the world, nobody’s an island. I encourage anybody in school where you are, try to do something, even if it’s a small group. Be part of some form of group where you make a positive impact to the people that you serve,” she advised.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.