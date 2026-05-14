I wanted to be an air hostess – Mary Anane Awuku

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian entrepreneur and Executive Director of Brain Hills International School, Mary Anane Awuku, has shared how her childhood dream of becoming an air hostess shaped her early ambitions, even though life eventually took her in a different direction.
In an interview on The Career Trail programme, she recalled attending Victory Presbyterian Church School in Adenta for her primary education before proceeding to St Mary’s Senior High School in Korle Gonno, where she studied General Arts with Government, Literature, and French as her core subjects.
“So my primary school was in Adenta, Victory Presbyterian Church School, in Adenta. And then my senior high was St. Mary's Senior High School, located in Korle Gonno. I did General Arts. Government, Literature and French were my core subjects,” she noted.
She explained that those academic choices were intentional, shaped by her desire to become bilingual as part of her long-term goal of working in aviation as a cabin crew member.
“I always told myself I wanted to be an air hostess. I wanted to be a bilingual person, at least to speak English and French, and of course achieve my dream of being an air hostess” she shared.
Still holding on to that ambition, she took a bold step and went for an audition with Emirates cabin crew, hoping to turn her dream into reality.
“I did attend an audition for Emirates cabin crew members, but I was not selected,” she recounted.
She admitted that she did not fully know why she was not chosen, but physical requirements may have influenced the outcome.
“Maybe I wasn’t tall enough. Sometimes they want to be sure you can stretch and pick up luggage and all that. I don’t know what they were looking for, but I just wasn’t selected,” she said.
Despite the disappointment, Mary Anane Awuku reflected that the experience marked a turning point in her journey, noting that sometimes dreams do not unfold as planned but life ultimately leads one to where they are meant to be.
“I am grateful to God for putting me where I am today.You know, sometimes you dream, but God has his own ways and plans for you,” she underlined.
Eventually, she ended up in education, where she is helping to shape the future of many children.
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