Quitting banking for cleaning; Mary Anane Awuku’s bold career shift

The Chief Executive Officer of Brain Hill International School and Facility Pro Management Services, Mary Anane Awuku, has shared how she walked away from a stable banking career at Zenith Bank to start a cleaning business, a decision she describes as both difficult and defining in her life journey.

She shared her story on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News.

Mary explained that after completing her university education at the University of Ghana, where she studied Psychology, Philosophy and Spanish, she proceeded to do her National Service at Zenith Bank, after which she was retained as a full-time staff member in the customer service unit.

“After St Mary’s Senior High School, I went to the University of Ghana where I pursued Psychology, Philosophy and Spanish. After completing U.G, I did my National Service at Zenith Bank. I took it very seriously. After my first year of National Service, I was retained as a full-time worker of Zenith Bank, working in the customer service unit,” she narrated.

She revealed that she worked across multiple branches, including Head Office, Industrial Area, and East Legon, gaining exposure within the banking sector.

However, despite the stability of the job, she said something within her began to shift.

“Two years after National Service, I realized I wasn’t a banker but an entrepreneur,” she revealed.

That realization, she explained, became clearer when she was posted to the Kantamanto branch, where the trading environment reminded her of her upbringing.

“So I resigned at Kantamanto branch. That was my seventh branch in three years…when I got there and saw the trading that was going on, it reminded me of who I was even before university,” she recalled.

Mary Anane Awuku said the decision was not well received by those around her, especially colleagues who felt she was leaving behind a secure future.

“Everybody at Zenith Bank where I worked questioned my decision. They thought it was a very silly decision,” she said.

Even at home, she noted, her family struggled to come to terms with the decision, particularly as the last born who was expected to hold on to such an opportunity.

“It was very challenging for the family, as a last child landing a good opportunity like this and saying no. I had issues with them. They kept saying this is a good place, you know, we don’t have money but when we need a loan through you we can get it. And I said no. They were strongly against me leaving the bank because my older siblings were not having any good jobs,” she highlighted.

Nonetheless, she followed through with her conviction, stepping away from banking to begin afresh in an entirely different space.

“Despite the nos I quit to do cleaning. I dropped my suit to wear overalls and go into cleaning,” she said.

Mary explained that her decision to go specifically into cleaning was influenced by her natural interest in hygiene and organization.

“I was very passionate about cleaning. So even back at home I'd love to do all the cleaning chores and I like a bit of interior décor. I'll move things around; you know I used to change the setup in the living room or my parents room because I loved neat areas,” she underscored.

She started the business with just one person, going around to pitch proposals in search of contracts, though progress was slow in the beginning.

“We were going around dropping proposals. At a point she also left because it wasn’t easy landing even one cleaning contract,” she recounted.

Even after her colleague left, she soldiered on, remaining focused on building the business step by step.

Over time, persistence paid off, and what began as a small cleaning venture gradually expanded into Facility Pro Management Services, now offering cleaning, landscaping, fumigation and security systems management.

My cleaning has transformed into a big company called Facility Pro Management Services. It’s no longer just cleaning, but we do general facility management. We take over properties, we handle cleaning, landscaping, fumigation, electronic security systems, and a whole lot more to maintain the place for you,” she happily expressed.

“Thirteen years on, they see me and now respect what I have done,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.