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‘We’re getting close to A’ – Pelpuo rates government’s job creation B+

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  28 August 2026 5:40am
Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo
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Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, has rated the government’s performance in job creation B+, saying it is gradually approaching an “A” despite ongoing concerns over unemployment.

Dr Pelpuo, who was recently reassigned from the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, gave the assessment during an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

He was responding to a question on how he would grade the government’s job creation efforts during its first one and a half years in office.

“I think we’ve gotten a B. Even B+. We’re getting close to A,” he said, defending the government’s record and arguing that its job creation efforts should not be judged only by the number of people employed directly by the state.

According to Dr Pelpuo, the government has adopted a “multisectoral approach” that brings together different ministries, departments and the private sector to expand employment opportunities.

“We have a multisectoral approach to job creation and accounting for the number of jobs that are created,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that the government was still working to compile comprehensive data to determine the exact number of jobs created since President John Dramani Mahama’s administration assumed office.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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