Zanetor pledges to turn scientific research into jobs, industrial growth

The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has pledged to harness science, technology and innovation to create jobs, strengthen local industries and drive Ghana’s economic development.

She said her focus would be to ensure scientific research moves beyond academic institutions and is translated into practical solutions that address the country’s pressing developmental needs.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, communities and universities would be critical to unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s scientific and technological capabilities.

“Science, technology and innovation can unlock a new chapter in Ghana’s development,” she said in a statement following her swearing-in by President John Dramani Mahama.

“Our research must move beyond academia into practical partnerships between government, the private sector, civil society, communities and universities with a focus on creating jobs, strengthening industry, improving agriculture and healthcare, and building a more innovative and competitive economy,” she added.

The Minister identified climate change, environmental degradation, illegal mining, waste management, pollution and the sustainable use of natural resources among the major challenges requiring innovative and coordinated interventions.

She stressed that protecting the environment must be viewed as a responsibility to both present and future generations, rather than simply as an economic resource.

“I see our environment not as a resource to exploit, but as an inheritance entrusted to our care,” Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said.

“We are stewards with a duty to protect our flora and fauna, water bodies, land, air and natural resources, holding them in trust for this generation and for posterity,” she added.

She said she would engage scientists, researchers, innovators, environmentalists, businesses, institutions and communities in developing practical responses to Ghana’s environmental and developmental challenges.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said the success of her tenure would ultimately be measured by the extent to which Ghana’s scientific and technological potential is converted into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

She pledged to discharge her responsibilities with “integrity, humility and purpose”, stressing that public office should be judged not by the position one occupies but by the positive impact created for the people.

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