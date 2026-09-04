Zanetor pushes science-led development with environmental safeguards

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST), has pledged to pursue science and technology-led development without compromising environmental protection.

She explained that the country’s development ambitions must not come at the cost of its natural resources.

The country faced growing environmental challenges, including climate change and ecological degradation driven by human activities, making it imperative to align scientific advancement and innovation with sustainable environmental management, she said.

Speaking during a ceremony to formally assume office as Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology in Accra on Thursday, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings stressed that science, technology and innovation should serve as catalysts for development while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

“Science, technology and innovation are meant to work hand in hand as we look towards our development. It must not be at the expense of our environment,” she said.

The Minister noted that the Constitution placed a responsibility on both government and citizens to protect the environment, underscoring the need for greater public awareness, collective action, and stronger environmental stewardship.

She described the environmental portfolio as critical at a time when climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation continued to threaten livelihoods, ecosystems and Ghana’s long-term development prospects.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for stronger collaboration among management and staff of the Ministry, saying teamwork would be crucial in delivering on the institution’s mandate.

“I am here to work with you. We are working as a team,” she said, adding that achieving the Ministry’s objectives would require cooperation, professionalism and a shared commitment to results.

She assured staff that her leadership would be inclusive and focused on performance rather than favouritism, while emphasising discipline, transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

“My job here is to make sure that we work together, that we achieve our objectives,” she said.

The Minister expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to draw on the expertise and institutional knowledge of the Ministry’s officials and staff.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, the outgoing caretaker Minister, said the Ministry had made significant progress in environmental protection, science, technology and innovation during his tenure.

He cited the revocation of Legislative, which permitted mining in forest reserves, as one of the key achievements, describing the move as a landmark intervention to strengthen environmental protection and conservation efforts.

Mr Buah, who is also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the Ministry had facilitated the passage of six legislative instruments to operationalise the new Environmental Protection Act and expanded access to environmental services through the establishment of 15 new district offices of the EPA.

He said Ghana had also strengthened its voice in international climate negotiations while implementing environmental restoration initiatives such as the “Three for Life” and “One Child Per Tree” programmes, which distributed thousands of seedlings to schoolchildren nationwide.

Mr Buah was appointed as a caretaker Minister of MEST after the tragic helicopter cash that occurred in the Ashanti Region in August 2025, which resulted in the death of some government officials including Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed who was the substantive minister.

Ghana faces a multitude of environmental challenges that threaten its natural resources and the well-being of its people.

These challenges include deforestation, air pollution, climate change effects, biodiversity loss, and water pollution.

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