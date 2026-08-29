Mahama Ayariga, Zanetor and three Supreme Court nominees to be sworn in today

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to swear in Mahama Ayariga as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; and three newly approved Supreme Court nominees at a ceremony at Jubilee House this morning.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am today, Saturday, August 29, 2026, following Parliament’s approval of the nominations on Thursday, August 27.

The two ministerial nominees were approved through a voice vote after the House considered and adopted the report of the Appointments Committee on their vetting.

Parliament also approved Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Their approval followed a contentious vetting process during which the Minority Caucus, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, walked out of the Appointments Committee after its objections to the accelerated process were rejected.

The swearing-in will mark the completion of a key stage in the appointment process for the five nominees, with the three Supreme Court nominees set to join Ghana’s apex court following their nomination by President Mahama in consultation with the Judicial Council.

The ministerial appointments will also take effect following the President’s administration of the oaths of office and allegiance.

The Minority had argued that there was no immediate vacancy on the Supreme Court bench requiring the accelerated vetting and approval of the three nominees.

However, Appointments Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor rejected the objection, describing the grounds as “flimsy”, “hollow” and “baseless”, and maintained that the committee could not overturn a decision already taken by the full House.

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