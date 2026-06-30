U.S. Embassy in Ghana announces online auction of vehicles, government property

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States Embassy in Accra has announced an online auction of excess U.S. government property and vehicles, inviting members of the public to participate in the bidding process from July 6 to July 8, 2026.
In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Embassy said bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, and close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
According to the Embassy, all bids must be submitted through the official U.S. Department of State online auction platform, where prospective bidders can also access bidding instructions and view the list of available items.
Ahead of the auction, the Embassy will organise a physical inspection of the vehicles on July 1 and July 2, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The viewing will take place at the Embassy entrance near the W. E. B. Du Bois Center in Accra, allowing interested buyers to inspect the vehicles before placing their bids.
The Embassy encouraged prospective bidders to review all auction guidelines and available lots on the official auction website before participating in the online sale.
The auction forms part of the Embassy’s disposal of excess U.S. government property in Ghana.
The U.S. Embassy will conduct an online auction of excess U.S. government property and vehicles. Bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, and will close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. All bids must be submitted through the official auction website at… pic.twitter.com/dfAsr4KWjg— U.S. Embassy Accra (@USEmbassyGhana) June 30, 2026
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