GHIB, GEXIM join forces to boost Ghana’s export drive and open global markets

Ghana International Bank (GHIB) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) are deepening their partnership to help Ghanaian businesses expand into international markets by improving access to trade finance and global banking services.

The two institutions have agreed to formalise the collaboration by signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) next week, providing a framework for future cooperation.

The partnership is expected to create a more integrated support system for exporters by combining GEXIM’s domestic export financing with GHIB’s international banking capabilities.

The collaboration will support businesses throughout the export value chain, from production and export readiness to international trade execution, settlement and access to global financial markets.

As Ghana’s international bank, GHIB will leverage its expertise in correspondent banking, treasury and foreign exchange solutions, syndicated finance, commodity finance and international trade services to complement GEXIM’s efforts to expand opportunities for Ghanaian exporters.

GHIB Chief Executive Officer, Ian Greenstreet, described the partnership as a natural fit for both institutions.

“GHIB is the natural international banking partner for GEXIM. Our institutions occupy complementary positions within Ghana’s economic architecture and together provide many of the essential building blocks needed to transform Ghana into a leading trading hub and export destination.

GEXIM supports Ghanaian businesses in producing, growing, and exporting. GHIB connects those businesses to the global financial system. Through our expertise in correspondent banking, treasury solutions, syndicated finance, commodity finance and international trade, we are committed to helping Ghanaian businesses access international markets, attract investment and compete successfully on the global stage.”

GEXIM Chief Executive Officer, Sylvester Mensah, said the partnership would significantly enhance support for Ghanaian enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), seeking to compete in regional and international markets.

“Our vision is to build globally competitive Ghanaian businesses capable of succeeding in regional and international markets. Beyond financing, GEXIM provides advisory services, mentorship, export readiness programmes, digital solutions and innovative financing structures to help businesses grow sustainably.

Our partnership with GHIB extends that support by connecting Ghanaian businesses to international banking services, global financial networks and new market opportunities. Together, we are creating stronger pathways for exporters to scale their businesses and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation.”

The two institutions believe the partnership will strengthen Ghana’s trade finance ecosystem, improve exporters’ access to international markets, attract greater investment into export sectors and enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses across Africa and beyond.

By combining GEXIM’s development finance mandate with GHIB’s international banking expertise, the partnership aims to support Ghana’s long-term ambition of becoming West Africa’s leading hub for trade, investment and export-led growth.

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