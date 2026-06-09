Exporters urged to sustain compliance as Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports hit record growth

GSA Deputy CEO in Charge of Operation, Prince Henry Ankrah addressing participants

A record-breaking year for Ghana’s non-traditional export sector has placed exporters firmly at the center of the country’s economic transformation agenda. With export earnings crossing the US$5 billion mark for the first time in history, industry players have been urged to not only celebrate the milestone, but to also sustain the compliance, innovation and discipline that made it possible.

The call came at an Exporters’ Forum organised by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), which brought together exporters and key stakeholders within the trade and logistics value chain to examine opportunities, address challenges and chart the next phase of growth for Ghana’s export sector.

Exporters were commended for their contribution to the remarkable performance recorded in 2025, when non-traditional export earnings reached a historic US$5.006 billion, representing a 30.7 per cent increase over the US$3.83 billion recorded in 2024. The achievement ranks among the strongest performances by the sector in recent years and further highlights the growing role of exports in supporting economic growth and foreign exchange generation.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ransford Gyampo, the Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation, Mrs. Monica Josiah, highlighted a number of interventions being implemented to support the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda and strengthen export trade.

She noted that GSA had intensified efforts to support exporters through strategic measures, including the deployment of officers to the ports to facilitate export processes and help resolve operational bottlenecks that could hinder the smooth movement of cargo.

The intervention forms part of broader effort to improve trade facilitation, reduce delays and enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian products in international markets.

A major highlight of the forum was the presentation of the 2025 Nontraditional Exports(NTE) Report by Martin Akogtri (Ph.D), Director of Research at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

Dr. Akogtri praised exporters for their resilience, innovation and commitment, describing them as the driving force behind the sector’s impressive performance. He noted that Ghana’s NTE earnings had surpassed the US$5 billion threshold for the first time, driven largely by increased value addition, stronger international demand for processed products and expanded access to export markets.

The report revealed that processed and semi processed products remained the backbone of the sector, contributing more than 83 per cent of total export earnings. Cocoa derivatives, including cocoa butter, cocoa paste and cocoa powder, continued to dominate the export basket, while agricultural products such as cashew nuts, shea nuts, bananas and yams also posted significant gains.

Europe maintained its position as Ghana’s largest export destination, while exports to Africa, North America and Asia continued to record steady growth, reflecting the country’s expanding reach in global markets.

The strong performance also underscores Ghana’s continuing efforts to diversify its export base beyond traditional commodities and strengthen its position within regional and international trade.

Participants at the forum also received detailed insights into timber export procedures and regulatory requirements from Mr. Eric Abbeyquaye, Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission.

His presentation focused on compliance obligations, documentation requirements and the importance of adhering to legal and sustainability standards that govern timber exports.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Abbeyquaye reminded exporters that long-term success in international trade depends heavily on compliance and effective collaboration among stakeholders.

“Effective export management depends on compliance, proper documentation, legality verification and collaboration among stakeholders,” he stated.

The forum reinforced the importance of sustained engagement between regulators, trade facilitation agencies and exporters as Ghana seeks to maintain the momentum behind its export growth story.

With export earnings reaching unprecedented levels and support mechanisms being strengthened across the trade ecosystem, stakeholders expressed confidence that Ghana is well positioned to deepen its export competitiveness and unlock even greater opportunities for economic growth in the years ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.