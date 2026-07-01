MOBA Golf Club launches invitational as part of Mfantsipim School 150th Anniversary

MOBA Golf Club today announced the launch of its Sesquicentennial trophy in commemoration of Mfantsipim's 150th anniversary celebration.

The tournament is part of the activities lined up for the landmark 150th anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School.

Founded in 1876, Mfantsipim School is one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary institutions, widely regarded as the cradle of leadership and excellence.

Affectionately known as "The School", Mfantsipim has, for nearly a century and a half, played a pivotal role in shaping generations of leaders across Ghana, Africa, and the world.

Built on the enduring values of discipline, integrity, service and academic excellence, the school has produced distinguished alumni in fields spanning governance, business, academia, and public service.

As it approaches its 150th anniversary, Mfantsipim continues to uphold its legacy while positioning itself to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

MOBA Golf Club is a network of Mfantsipim Old Boys united by a shared passion for golf, fellowship, and giving back.

Through organised tournaments and initiatives, the group supports development projects that strengthen Mfantsipim School's legacy.

The invitational tournament is scheduled for 30th October at the Achimota Golf Club and is being organised by the leadership of the MOBA Golf Club.

The event will bring together distinguished alumni, corporate leaders and Golf enthusiasts to celebrate a century and a half of excellence, leadership, and service in pioneering secondary education in Ghana.

The sesquicentennial trophy is envisioned not only as a sports contest but also as a platform for networking, brand visibility and community engagement.

The launch serves as a key milestone in the build-up to the tournament and forms an integral part of the broader calendar of activities planned to commemorate the school's sesquicentennial anniversary.

Driving impact through the tournament.

Beyond the sport itself, the MOBA Golf Club Invitational will play a critical role in supporting a flagship fundraising initiative.

Proceeds from the tournament and its associated activities will be channelled towards a $2 million endowment fund aimed at improving the school's infrastructure and supporting MOBA Golf Club in unearthing talent from the School, thereby securing the future development and sustainability of Mfantsipim School.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, leadership of MOBA Golf Club highlighted the importance of combining celebration with purpose.

"This tournament is not just about golf- it is about giving back to an institution that has shaped generations of leaders. Through this initiative, we aim to bring together the MOBA community and partners to contribute meaningfully towards the future of Mfantsipim.

The MOBA Golf Club invitational is expected to deliver a high-quality sporting experience while reinforcing alumni's shared commitment to investing in the continued growth and excellence of their alma mater.

As anticipation builds towards October 30th, the event promises to be a defining moment in the anniversary celebrations- blending tradition, camaraderie and impactful giving.

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