Vice President launches Mfantsipim’s 150 years of shaping Ghana’s greatest mind

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has officially launched the 150th anniversary celebration of Mfantsipim School, praising the institution’s historic contribution to Ghana’s education and leadership development over the past century and a half.

The launch, held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre, brought together government officials, clergy, alumni, and stakeholders in education to reflect on the school’s legacy and its role in shaping some of Ghana’s most influential minds.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, the Vice President described Mfantsipim as one of Africa’s most respected secondary schools, noting that its journey is deeply intertwined with the evolution of education and national identity in Ghana.

She said the school’s legacy demonstrates how education has consistently shaped leadership across various sectors, while also reinforcing the intellectual foundations of democracy and national development.

“Today, we are celebrating impact while reflecting on the story of one of Africa’s most respected secondary schools. Mfantsipim’s journey is intertwined with the history of education in Ghana.

"It demonstrates how education has shaped our identity and produced leaders across different areas,” she said.

She stressed that the anniversary should also serve as a moment of reflection on the structure, quality, and direction of education in the country, adding that there is a need to balance access with excellence while aligning learning with an innovation-driven economy.

According to her, institutions such as Mfantsipim carry a growing responsibility to prepare learners not only academically, but also in critical thinking, digital literacy, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility.

She further highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening secondary education through partnerships with faith-based institutions, alumni associations, and the private sector.

“To my beloved students, you are the keepers of this proud legacy. You have inherited a rich tradition and a responsibility to uphold the values of integrity, discipline, and service,” she added, encouraging continued old students’ support for the development of the school.

Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, John B. Amoah, in his welcome address, traced the origins of the school to its founding vision of producing well-educated citizens of the then Gold Coast, now Ghana, who would serve both God and country.

He noted that over the years, the school has evolved into a “bastion of excellence,” producing statesmen, diplomats, academics, sportsmen, innovators, and global leaders who continue to contribute significantly to national and international development.

He explained that the celebration has been carefully designed not only as a time of reunion and reflection, but also as a forward-looking initiative aimed at inspiring future generations.

“Every program has been intentionally crafted to honor our past, engage the present and inspire the future,” he said, adding that the school’s story remains deeply linked to Ghana’s national development and the evolution of secondary education.

In a goodwill message, the Methodist Church of Ghana reaffirmed its pride in the institution’s legacy, describing its 150-year journey as a testimony of faith and divine guidance.

A representative of the Church stated that the milestone should go beyond celebration to a renewed commitment to excellence and service for future generations.

On behalf of the Church’s Presiding Bishop, he said: “My prayer is that this 150th anniversary will not merely be a commemoration of past glory, but a fresh concentration to greater excellence and service for generations yet unborn.”

He further assured the school of continued prayers and partnership, noting that the institution’s success over the decades reflects the grace and faithfulness of God.

Businessman Sam Jonah also delivered a reflective and nostalgic address, highlighting the global significance of Mfantsipim’s legacy.

He recounted the historical context of the school’s founding, noting that when the Methodist missionaries established the institution, modern Ghana had not yet been formed, and many technological advancements of today were yet to emerge.

According to him, the decision to prioritise education at the time laid a foundation that has produced generations of leaders, including global figures such as Kofi Annan, whom he described as one of the school’s finest products.

He also touched on the long-standing rivalry between Mfantsipim and Adisadel College, describing it as a competitive tradition rooted in mutual respect and excellence.

“Rivalry at its best is respect wearing a competitive mask,” he said, adding that both schools have consistently pushed each other to higher standards over the decades.

He encouraged current students to uphold the institution’s tradition of excellence and leadership, expressing hope that the next 150 years would be even more impactful.

Abusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) and CEO of Margins Group, Moses Baiden Jr, underscored the school’s foundational role in shaping Ghana’s national identity and leadership culture.

He described Mfantsipim as a cornerstone of Ghana’s educational development, noting that the boarding system and its early integration with the Methodist Church played a critical role in shaping disciplined, patriotic citizens.

He stated that the institution’s philosophy was not limited to academic excellence but also focused on Christian values, nationalism, leadership, and patriotism—values he said continue to define its graduates.

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu also commended the school for its longstanding contribution to national development, describing it as a key pillar in Ghana’s education system.

He praised the institution for producing talented individuals who continue to serve in various sectors, expressing confidence in its continued role in shaping the country’s future.

As Mfantsipim launches its 150 years of existence, speakers at the launch agreed that the milestone represents not only a celebration of history but also a renewed call to strengthen educational excellence, leadership, and national service for generations to come.

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