When Legacy Speaks, The Nation Listens: Reflections on Mfantsipim@150 launch

There are moments that stay with you long after the event is over. Moments that make you feel proud, emotional, and deeply connected to something bigger than yourself. The launch of the Mfantsipim@150 celebrations was one of those moments.

For 150 years, Mfantsipim School has stood for one thing above all else. Excellence. Not just academic excellence, but excellence in character, leadership, discipline, and service. It is a legacy that has shaped generations and continues to shape the future of Ghana.

The launch itself was beautiful to watch. Everything worked. The organisation, the flow, the people, the energy. You could feel the pride in the room. You could feel the history. You could feel that this was not just an event. This was the beginning of something special.

And then came a moment that made many of us pause.

When your boss, Moses Baiden, stood up and spoke about engaging government, you could not help but look in awe and wonder. You ask yourself, this deal… how soon? Because deep down, you know one thing. Mfantsipim deserves it.

For 150 years, academic excellence has not just been a goal. It has been the hallmark of Mfantsipim. It is what the school is known for. It is what it represents. And it is only right that such a legacy is recognised, supported, and elevated to even greater heights.

Another powerful moment was seeing Sam Jonah from Adisadel College take the stage. It was a reminder that beyond rivalry, there is respect. There is a shared history. There is a bigger purpose. It showed maturity. It showed unity.

And with the presence of the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the event felt even bigger. It felt national. It felt important. It felt like the country was paying attention.

But beyond all the speeches and the dignitaries, what stood out most was the feeling. A feeling of pride. A feeling of responsibility. A feeling that the next chapter of Mfantsipim must be even greater than the last.

The launch was not just about celebrating 150 years. It was a call to action. A reminder that we all have a role to play in building the future of this great institution.

Mfantsipim is not just a school. It is a story. A legacy. A standard.

And if the launch is anything to go by, the journey to 150 will be nothing short of extraordinary.

Eric Curtis Howard

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.