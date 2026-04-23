Presec-Legon tops 2025 NSMQ rankings as Prempeh, Mfantsipim follow in EN Analytics Top 100

The 2025 EN Analytics Top 100 Senior High School Rankings for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have been released, highlighting the academic excellence of Ghana’s brightest students.

The ranking, based on detailed analysis of 260 senior high schools across the country, is widely regarded as the definitive guide for students seeking admission and recognition in secondary education.

Presec-Legon retained its position as the nation’s top-performing school with 715 points, followed closely by Prempeh College with 645 points.

Mfantsipim School moved up to third place with 615 points, while Adisadel College, which was third last year, slipped to fourth with 597 points. Opoku Ware School rounded out the top five with 530 points.

EN Analytics bases the rankings on four key criteria: the stage reached at the national level in the NSMQ competition, a school’s placement in its final contest, the category assigned by the Ghana Education Service, and historical performance from 2013 to 2024.

This methodology ensures a fair and credible assessment that captures both current achievements and sustained excellence over time.

“The NSMQ is more than a quiz; it is a platform that showcases intellectual depth, critical thinking, teamwork, and the ability to solve complex problems under pressure,” EN Analytics noted.

“Our rankings reflect not only proficiency in science and mathematics but also the holistic academic strength of participating schools.”

Among other notable performers, Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) maintained sixth place, while St. Peter’s, Nkwatia, St. Augustine’s College, and Accra Academy remained steady in the top 10.

New entrants and rising schools include Pope John’s Seminary in Koforidua and Osei Tutu SHS in Akropong, both showing significant improvement in their NSMQ performances.

The EN Analytics Top 100 Rankings continues to serve as the gold standard for evaluating academic performance across Ghana, guiding parents, students, and educational institutions in decision-making and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among schools.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.