PRESEC-Legon 2020 NSMQ star Benjamin Nketsiah wins award for breast cancer detection project

A 2020 champion of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), Odadeɛ Benjamin Nketsiah, has been recognised for his project that detects triple-negative breast cancer.

His AI-powered innovation titled “She’s Strong” was awarded at Michigan State University in the United States of America after contenders submitted a three-minute video each, explaining their projects to judges.

He was credited with an amount of $1000 into his tuition account.

The project continues initial work in the health sector aimed at ensuring that people receive breast cancer treatment at the right time.

Speaking in an interview after the award, Mr. Nketsiah said he was inspired by the prevalence of triple-negative breast cancer in West Africa, the sub-region of his home country.

“I got to understand some of the challenges of patients who are facing triple-negative breast cancer in West Africa. I realised that it is one of the highly prevalent diseases there, such that for every 10 breast cancer patients you get in Ghana, about eight of them have triple-negative. So it’s a very aggressive disease,” he observed.

He said that after his first research into the disease, he established a non-profit organisation named 'She’s Strong' to help communities in West Africa overcome the medical challenge.

Mr. Nketsiah also noted that the organisation, which he co-founded, has developed a software application now used by people around the world, although the team is yet to expand globally.

Describing the project, Mr. Nketsiah said the risk assessment is based on a clinically verified model known as the Tyrer-Cuzick model.

He explained that the responses help the application determine whether respondents are at low, medium, or high risk in relation to triple-negative breast cancer.

The honouree revealed that the application can also store users’ symptoms and link them to local clinicians for treatment.

He said the AI patient navigator is based on a model similar to ChatGPT-5, ensuring clinically accurate responses are provided.

During the engagement, he stressed that the application “was not meant to replace a doctor,” emphasising the need for in-person consultation with health professionals.

He described the project as a way of giving back to West Africa and added that he was “humbled” by the award.

Triple-negative breast cancer is a fast-spreading form of breast cancer that does not respond to some common hormone-based treatments.

The disease does not respond to therapies that target estrogen, progesterone, or the HER2 protein, making it more difficult to treat compared to other forms of breast cancer.

Early diagnosis remains one of the strongest tools in improving outcomes for patients with this condition.

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