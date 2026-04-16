Prempeh College hosts impactful “becoming a man” summit on modern masculinity

Prempeh College’s (JAK) Auditorium was filled to capacity as the Campus Ignite Team hosted a high-impact interactive summit aimed at redefining masculinity and leadership for the next generation.

Under the theme "Becoming a Man: Understanding Direction, Discipline, and Responsibility," the programme featured a powerhouse line-up of over 10 professionals, including experts in aviation, banking, engineering, medicine, addiction recovery, and many more.

A major highlight of the summit was its focus on holistic wellbeing, featuring a comprehensive health and mental health screening session.

Led by Dr Christopher Amoah Nyame of MedRoam Africa, the screening provided students and teachers with vital medical check-ups and professional psychological evaluations, reinforcing the message that physical and mental health are the cornerstones of effective leadership.

Speaking at the summit, Flight Officer Daniel Kwaku Bempah, a pilot with Passion Air and an old boy of Prempeh College, urged students to embrace courage.

"To survive the aviation world, you must be determined to accomplish your goals," he stated, encouraging aspiring pilots to maintain their focus despite the challenges.

KNUST lecturer and memory trainer, Mr Gord Afful, provided practical academic advice. He noted that while constant reading forms a solid foundation, eliminating "exam fever" requires a psychological boost.

He suggested students sing their favourite joyous songs—similar to the "Jamma" sessions used by footballers—to boost morale before entering the examination hall.

In an exclusive interview with Edu News 360, Dr Samuel Koranteng-Pipim, Executive Director of Eagles Online, raised a red flag regarding the modern neglect of males.

"Because of the feminist revolution, men are in huge trouble. We talk about the girl child, but what happens to the boy child? There is a war that parents and the boy-child must awaken to," Dr Pipim cautioned.

Campus Ignite Co-founder, Mr Franklin Owusu Karikari, highlighted the mission’s success, stating his team’s readiness to reach every junior and senior high school in Ghana to ignite the fire in them for the future.

Students described the experience as "amazing" and "worthy," noting that the session provided answers to personal questions that had long bothered them.

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