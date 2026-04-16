Prempeh College hosts French WASSCE seminar for Ashanti Region students

Audio By Carbonatix
The J.A.K. Auditorium at Prempeh College played host to hundreds of French students for a high-impact seminar designed to redefine their approach to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The fourth edition of this annual regional gathering brought together French teachers and examiners from various schools across the Ashanti Region to equip candidates with the “golden rules” for passing a subject often perceived as difficult.
For many attendees, the seminar proved to be a turning point. Speaking to Joy Learning TV, several students admitted to having an “unwarranted fear” of the upcoming French papers.
However, through interactive sessions, they discovered that even average students could excel by mastering simple examination techniques.
The highlight of the event was the reading competition and conversational drills, which transformed the auditorium into a lively hub of linguistic exchange.
Students suggested that the Ghana Education Service (GES) should introduce competitive platforms for French, similar to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), to spark nationwide interest in the language.
The brain behind the initiative, Mr Edward Kofi Frimpong, a tutor at St Louis SHS, explained that the seminar was born out of a need to address concerns raised in the Chief Examiner’s Report.
“Most students struggle to read and express themselves. I took it upon myself to bring together examiners to help boost their confidence and improve their learning approaches,” Mr Frimpong stated.
He further advocated for increased use of audio-visual learning materials to support students in the conversational aspects of the language.
Supporting this view, Mr Francis Amankwah of Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS added that students are capable of high performance if they are equipped with the right tips and practical knowledge for the oral examinations.
As the WASSCE approaches, these students leave Prempeh College not just with notes, but with renewed confidence and determination to face the French paper head-on.
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