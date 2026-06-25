Otumfuo launches KNUST 75th anniversary, hails university’s legacy and impact

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, yesterday launched the 75th anniversary celebration of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The colourful, well-attended ceremony was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including the University's alumni, members of the Vice-Chancellors Ghana, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps and students.

The event on the theme: "From excellence to eminence: 75 years of KNUST", also saw the launch of a 354-page book that chronicles the various phases the university has gone through since its establishment.

Titled “70 years of global impact”, the book highlights the rich history, achievements, impact and contributions of the university in various sectors of the economy towards national development.

More significantly, the first 10 copies of the book were autographed by the Asantehene, with the Asanteman Council purchasing the first copy for GH¢1 million.

The Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, also bought a copy for GH¢200,000; the Group Chief Executive Officer, Agri-Impact Limited, Daniel Fahene Acquaye, got another copy for GH¢100,000, while an alumnus and former minister, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, paid GH¢50,000 for his.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include an inter-college quiz competition, community impact projects, 75 stories of KNUST, and a dinner and awards night.

Enduring legacy

Speaking at the Great Hall, Otumfuo Osei Tutu said the gathering was not only to commemorate the vision of the founders of the university but also to celebrate its enduring legacy and extraordinary achievements.

He said the story of the university was in many respects the story of possibilities, saying, “It is a story of students who arrived with dreams and departed with the capacity to change the world”.

“From its humble beginnings, KNUST has grown into a globally respected institution, distinguished for academic excellence, research innovation and science service to society. It has pioneered transformative initiatives, including being the first university in Ghana to introduce the semester system, as well as the collegiate system,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said innovations that had soon become national standards had positioned the university at the forefront of higher education reforms in the country.

The Asantehene said over the decades, the university had produced generations of professionals, particularly engineers, scientists, medical practitioners, architects, entrepreneurs and leaders whose contributions continued to shape Ghana, Africa and the world.

He mentioned that the university's impact was visible in the country's infrastructure, industries, healthcare systems and, indeed, in the very fabric of national development.

On the years ahead, the Asantehene said the university was preparing deliberately for the future through its 10-year strategic plan, known as Plan 2K35, and added that the ambitious roadmap reflected the university's determination to move from excellence to greater eminence by strengthening academic excellence, advancing research and innovation, and embracing digital transformation, among others.

While commending past and present vice-chancellors for their contributions towards the progress of KNUST, he charged management to continue to invest in infrastructure, embrace digital transformation, strengthen research capacity and foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Asantehene lauded all individuals and personalities who contributed significantly towards the writing of the book, saying, “your efforts have ensured that the story of KNUST for the first 75 years is preserved for posterity”.

Rationale behind book

Spelling out the rationale behind the launch of the book, the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Prof. William Otoo Ellis, said the idea was to document the impact of the university since its establishment.

Useful document

The Chairman of the Book Committee, Elliot Agyare, said the book would be a useful document for stakeholders, including researchers, who would find a vital piece on Ghana’s educational history.

“Today, we do not simply launch just a book, but we launch a bridge between generations.

We launch a conversation between our founders and our future,” he pointed out.

Transformed lives

In a welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, said the legacy of KNUST was measured not only by the degrees it had awarded, but also by the lives it had transformed and the opportunities it had created over the past years.

“Through our great history, the university has produced generations of graduates whose contributions have shaped the destiny of Ghana and continue to do so.

To date, our alumni occupy positions of leadership and influence in government, industry, academia, medicine, engineering, business, law, finance, technology and creative arts,” she stated.

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