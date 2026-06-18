Asantehene joins thousands at Tribe Culture Fest’s Ghana World Cup Fan Activation in Toronto

Thousands of Ghanaian football fans converged on Sankofa Square in Toronto on Tuesday as Tribe Culture Fest organised a major cultural activation under the Ghana FunFest banner, blending heritage, entertainment and support for the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup.

The event turned the city centre into a colourful display of Ghanaian culture, drawing members of the diaspora and football enthusiasts from across the Greater Toronto Area.

A major highlight of the day was the presence of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose appearance attracted large crowds and generated excitement among patrons.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Tribe Culture Fest, Nana Boateng Gyimah, described the Asantehene’s attendance as a significant boost for Ghanaian culture and identity.

“Having the Asantehene grace Sankofa Square is a testament to what we are building, a celebration of who we are as a people. This is bigger than a festival,” he said.

The focus later shifted to football as thousands gathered at Sankofa Square for the #FWC26Tribe Watch Party to watch Ghana’s World Cup encounter against Panama.

Just when the match appeared destined for a draw, Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic late winner to secure a vital victory for the Black Stars.

The goal triggered wild celebrations across the venue, with supporters waving flags, singing and dancing well after the final whistle.

Following the successful activation in Toronto, Ghana FunFest is expected to continue its World Cup celebrations in the United States.

Tribe Culture Fest will host Ghana Takeover Day in Providence, Rhode Island, with organisers hoping to replicate the blend of football, culture and community engagement for Ghanaian supporters in the diaspora.

According to organisers, the initiative is helping to strengthen ties among Ghanaians worldwide while creating a platform to showcase the country’s rich culture on the global stage.

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