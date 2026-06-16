2026 World Cup: What would Ghana lose without Thomas Partey against Panama?

The Government of Ghana's efforts to overturn Thomas Partey's entry ban into Canada have failed, ruling the midfielder out of the Black Stars' opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A Federal Court hearing in Ottawa upheld the decision to deny the 33-year-old entry into Canada.

Partey was refused a visa because of ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom, with the court ruling that he had failed to disclose the charges in his application.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022, is due to stand trial next year.

The ruling means Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign without one of the most influential figures of the last decade.

But just how much will Carlos Queiroz's side miss him against Panama?

Partey clinched the Europa League title with Atletico Madrid in 2018

Talent never in doubt

From the dusty pitches of Odometah to spells at Leganés, Atlético Madrid, Arsenal and Villarreal, Partey's rise has been built on intelligence and technical excellence rather than mere hype.

His importance to the Black Stars has rarely been questioned.

While Partey's influence is often felt through his positioning and decision-making, the statistics from his final full Premier League season at Arsenal provide further evidence of his value.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Partey made 35 league appearances and averaged 65.4 touches per match, significantly more than Declan Rice's 57.6 – the Englishman is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

The figures paint a picture of a midfielder capable of controlling matches, disrupting opponents and progressing the ball forward efficiently.

At his best, Partey is not simply a destroyer. He is a conductor.

Partey was integral in Ghana's World Cup qualification

The qualification difference-maker

His impact was equally evident during Ghana's journey to the World Cup.

Partey scored three goals and provided two assists in seven qualifying appearances, making him Ghana's second-highest scorer behind Jordan Ayew.

The contrast between matches he played and those he missed is particularly revealing.

In the three qualifiers Partey did not feature in, Ghana narrowly defeated Madagascar 1-0, drew against Chad and lost to Comoros.

Those results do not prove Ghana are incapable without him, but they highlight how much more difficult games can become when he is absent.

Ghana enjoyed some of their strongest performances with Partey in the side, including a 5-0 thrashing of Chad and a 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic.

Beyond goals and assists, Partey offered leadership, composure and control in crucial moments.

His ability to receive the ball under pressure, dictate tempo and find runners with progressive passes often allowed Ghana to transition quickly from defence to attack.

Why Panama could have suited him

On paper, Panama appear vulnerable in several areas Partey traditionally exploits.

Their recent results reveal a side capable of scoring but also one that consistently concedes goals.

In their last seven matches, Panama conceded 13 goals, including six against Brazil and two against the Dominican Republic. They have failed to keep a clean sheet during that period.

That weakness could have played directly into Partey's strengths.

His ability to deliver accurate forward passes from deep positions would have provided opportunities for Ghana's pacey attackers, particularly Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah.

Panama generally favour a possession-based attacking style, often committing numbers forward.

Such an approach can leave spaces between midfield and defence and precisely the areas Partey excels at exploiting.

His threat from set-pieces would also have represented another potential weapon against a defence that has struggled to remain organised under pressure.

Can Ghana cope without Partey?

The challenge for Portuguese coach Queiroz is not simply replacing a player but replacing a profile.

Elisha Owusu offers discipline and positional awareness but lacks Partey's range of passing. Caleb Yirenkyi is an exciting prospect but is preparing for his first major international tournament.

Kwasi Sibo brings energy and aggression but is more of a ball-winner than a playmaker.

None combines Partey's technical quality, leadership and experience in a single package.

That could force Ghana into a more direct approach against Panama, relying less on controlled possession and more on transitions and individual moments from attacking players.

Not the player he once was?

There is, however, another side to the argument.

Partey has not consistently reached the heights of his Arsenal years since leaving North London.

At Villarreal, he managed only 25 appearances last season, including just eight starts. Head coach Marcelino García Toral publicly questioned his performances.

"There is a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and this one," Marcelino said.

"A world of difference. It's very difficult to play at this pace in today's football."

Those comments suggest Ghana may not be losing the peak version of Partey.

Yet international football often tells a different story.

Despite injuries, legal distractions and reduced club minutes, Partey continued to perform for Ghana whenever called upon.

That resilience is one reason his absence is generating such concern ahead of the Panama encounter.

Analysis

Ghana can still beat Panama without Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars possess attacking quality, athleticism and enough experience to compete.

But they will undoubtedly lose some of the control, composure and midfield authority that Partey has provided for almost a decade.

His absence removes a player capable of dictating tempo, breaking opposition pressure and turning defence into attack with a single pass.

Against a Panama side that concedes regularly but also poses attacking threats of its own, those qualities could have been decisive.

For now, there is clarity that Partey will not feature and, while it is a real dampener for Ghana, it presents an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.