From beauty to cybersecurity: Xornam unveils ‘Glow Safe’ campaign to empower women

There are beauty influencers. There are cybersecurity experts. And then there is Xornam, a woman who is both, and who has spent the last two decades quietly becoming one of the most credentialed and well-travelled Ghanaian women you have never heard of, until now.

Now, she is stepping into the spotlight with her most ambitious project yet, a campaign called “Glow Safe”. It blends her twin expertise in beauty and cybersecurity into practical education any woman can understand. Think: your primer is your password. Your skincare routine is your digital hygiene. Your love of genuine products should extend to the links you click. Simple, relatable and genuinely needed.

Today, Xornam holds some of the most respected certifications in the global cybersecurity industry, including CISSP, CISA, CGRC, CEH, ISO IEC 27001 Senior Lead Auditor, PMP and CMMC CCP. She is the founder of Forever Solutions Group, a cybersecurity firm based in the United States, where she has lived and worked for the past 20 years. She has also mentored over 50 people into careers in cybersecurity, with a deliberate focus on women who want to build something for themselves.

“I grew up knowing that beauty and discipline go hand in hand. My mother and my Auntie Jemila taught me that. Cybersecurity just gave me a language for it.”

Born to a Wala mother, Humu Yakubu, and a father from the Volta Region, Stephen Ababioo Dzidzornu of Asadame, Xornam grew up on the busy streets of Abossey Okai and Ablekuma in Accra. She is the first of four siblings in a home where her father had to walk through the door before dinner was served. She will be the first to tell you that things were not easy. She will also be the first to tell you that it made her everything she is today.

Her journey has taken her from Mawuli School in Ho, to Ho Polytechnic where she studied Accounting and hosted a radio show on Volta Premier FM for two years, and later to the University of Maryland Global Campus where she earned a BSc in Cybersecurity with a 3.83 GPA. Xornam’s trajectory has never followed a straight line, and that is exactly what makes her story compelling.

Off camera, Xornam is a mother of three, aged 16, 14 and four. She is a fitness and vintage car enthusiast who walks five miles a day in summer and jumps rope through winter. She is a passionate home decorator, a self-described Shatta Wale fan, a country music lover and someone who has visited over 100 cities around the world. She speaks English, Ga, Twi and Ewe. She hosts parties at home and explores new food everywhere she goes.

Ghana has seen beauty influencers. The world has no shortage of cybersecurity professionals. But a Ghanaian woman from a humble background in the Volta Region who has built a 15-year career in one of the world’s most demanding industries, raised three children, travelled widely, and is now returning to teach women how to glow and how to stay safe while doing it, is a different kind of story.

That is Xornam.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.