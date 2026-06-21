Bibiani NPP members call for regional chairman’s resignation over disqualification of aspirants

Audio By Carbonatix
Some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region are demanding the resignation of the party's regional chairman following the disqualification of 126 aspirants seeking positions as Electoral Area Executive Committee Coordinators.
In a statement, the group accused the Western North Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Armah, of mismanaging the party and operating it as a "one-man show".
The members also alleged that some constituency executives collaborated with the regional chairman to disqualify 126 aspirants who were contesting for 180 available positions without sufficient justification.
They said they had begun legal action by filing a writ of summons and were seeking redress through the courts.
The group further warned that if the regional chairman failed to step down, they would initiate moves to pass a vote of no confidence against him.
Deputy Secretary of the NPP in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Dr Kofi Anane Korsah, criticized Regional Chairman Emmanuel Armah, Constituency Chairman Kwame Asamoah and Constituency Secretary Halifax Amande.
He accused the three officials of using what he described as "mafia tactics" to influence internal party elections and making the party less attractive to members in the constituency.
The aggrieved members said the disqualifications were carried out by the constituency chairman and secretary with the support of the regional chairman, adding that the affected aspirants were removed from the race for what they described as "frivolous reasons".
The group published the names of all 126 disqualified aspirants, who they say are among the plaintiffs involved in the legal challenge.
The NPP leadership in the Western North Region has not publicly responded to the allegations. Earlier last week, a group of constituency executives petitioned the party's Western North Regional Chairman, calling for the immediate annulment of ongoing Electoral Area Executive Committee elections.
The dispute comes as the NPP prepares for internal organizational elections aimed at selecting Electoral Area Executive Committee Coordinators across the constituency.
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